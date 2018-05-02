BeerAdvocate Names Väsen Brewing One of the Best New Breweries in the Country

"BeerAdvocate has paved the way for craft brewing journalism and continues to put out relevant and interesting stories when it comes to craft beer, its culture, and its community," said Joey Darragh, president and co-founder of Väsen Brewing Company. "It's an honor to be recognized by a leader like BeerAdvocate and to be included among so many other great new breweries."

Väsen's journey to brewing began four years ago when owners, Joey Darragh and Tony Giordano, set out to create one of the nation's most sustainable breweries. The name they selected for their brewery is a Swedish word that honors the co-founders' Scandinavian heritage and translates to "one's inner essence." Their goal was to combine the experimental spirit that defines American craft beer with the rustic flavors of Belgian farmhouse and sour ales. For Darragh and Giordano, however, brewing wasn't enough. Their beer had to inspire others to get outside, protect the environment, and chase the things they love.

Today, Väsen Brewing is located inside the HandCraft Building, one of the area's most iconic structures. Väsen's 17,000-square-foot facility uses science-based metrics to track its ecological responsibility and the brewery's sustainability. The brewery has developed a distinctive brewing process that produces balanced, sessionable beers. In addition to a signature barrel-aging program, Väsen offers a variety of saisons, wheat beers, and pale ales.

Beyond the brewery and taproom, Väsen is making its commitment to the environment known through its membership in 1% for the Planet, a global organization that connects dollars and doers to accelerate smart environmental giving. As a member of 1% for the Planet, Väsen donates 1 percent of its annual sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on the environment. In addition, Väsen works to promote responsible brewing practices, sponsors outdoor stewardship programs, and advocates for greater public awareness of issues facing the environment.

About Väsen Brewing Company

