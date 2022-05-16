BEERDS Now Available on Amazon

Over 125 customers in first 3 weeks, 100% on-time or early deliveries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEERDS LLC today announced its new Amazon listings generated over 125 new customers in the first 3 weeks and 100% of the orders arrived on-time or earlier than promised delivery date. This milestone is a strong indicator for BEERDS on its mission to bring all beards the best possible personal care experience.

BEERDS New Proprietary Beard Care Products BEERDS Beard Butter Reveal - Hops Help Stop The Beard Itch

"I am thrilled with the early data and feedback we are seeing from our new Amazon sales channel. Very proud of our fulfillment team for showing Amazon a perfect score in our first month of shipping our own Amazon orders," says Tommy Bussey, CEO at BEERDS. "The first month has shown strong indicators that we will be able to scale our Amazon business quickly."

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Receiving first shipment of inventory after almost 2 years of product development

Launching new proprietary products never before seen by the beard care industry

Switching to free shipping on all orders has helped build trust in new products

Learn more about BEERDS new products, click here to view on Amazon .

About BEERDS: BEERDS LLC was founded in 2020 by two brothers from Fort Lauderdale, FL. The two founders developed the product formulas themselves and tested all iterations of the products until they were satisfied with the texture, consistency, performance and fragrance of each one. The proprietary formulas were created out of the founders' desire for better beard care products for their own personal use. Now, the company is enjoying the opportunity to share its products on Amazon and through other channels, striving every day to see its vision statement come to fruition.

