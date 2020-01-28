Beerhead Bar & Eatery Leads Craft Beer Industry with Exclusive Collaboration Event, Collab AF

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American craft beer bar and restaurant franchise, Beerhead Bar & Eatery , is going where no bar has gone before by launching a massive collaboration event across all locations. For the past six months, Beerhead has worked diligently to collaborate with 36 prominent brewers across the Midwest and East to create 50 Beerhead-exclusive beers for the event, Collab AF. Beginning February 1st lasting "All February (AF)" long, each location will tap as many Beerhead collaborations that are available for distribution in their individual markets.

Beerhead teamed up with some of the most renowned brewers in the industry and hand-selected the styles to be brewed. The roster of all-star brewers includes 10 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) and Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer (FoBAB) award winners, a privilege few achieve in the craft beer space. Notable breweries included in this exclusive event at the brand's eight restaurant locations include Old Irving Brewing Co., Pollyanna Brewing Company, B. Nektar Meadery, Fat Head's Brewery and Nine Maidens Brewing. Locations will have as many as 40 collaboration beers on tap at any given time during the entire month and will also tap other limited release collab beers alongside the Beerhead brews.

"Throughout this massive undertaking we had the opportunity to work with some of the best breweries in the nation to create something really special for our loyal Beerhead guests," said Elonzo L. King III, Beerhead Beverage Director. "We are reinforcing our reputation as the leader within the craft beer bar space by doing something that has never been done before. From selecting the styles, collaborating on the recipes, picking out the hops and malts, to choosing the names of each brew, our team loved being a part of the process and we can't wait for the public to try these beers."

At each of the eight Beerhead locations across the nation, guests will have access to the collaborations distributed to their state the entire month of February. At select locations, guests will have the opportunity to purchase Growlers or Crowlers of these exclusive beers to-go in addition to enjoining on-premise. Each beer will also be available at the brewery tap rooms where the collaborations took place.

"Collab AF is something totally unique that allows breweries like ours to spread our wings and try something different," said Co-founder and Head Brewer of award-winning Old Irving Brewing Co., Trevor Rose-Hamblin. "We thoroughly enjoyed working with such an established brand in the craft beer world like Beerhead and can't wait for our customers to cross paths and have the opportunity to try new, unique beers that no one else is drinking."

In a relaxed, fun atmosphere, Beerhead aims to expose guests to a seemingly infinite world of American craft beers and spirits, including selections from around the world, served by a highly trained and knowledgeable staff. Beerhead locations feature hundreds of local and American craft beer choices in its wide selection, as well as brunch, lunch and dinner casual dining.

A complete listing and description of all 50 of beers and their availability at each individual location can be found at www.Beerheadbar.com/Collab-AF. To find your nearest Beerhead Bar & Eatery visit: http://beerheadbar.com/locations.

About Beerhead Bar & Eatery

Founded in 2012 under the original name of The Beer Market, Beerhead is an emerging American craft beer bar that marries the appeal of offering a rotating selection of more than 400 brands of locally and regionally brewed beer, spirits, wine, and other locally sourced beverages and food offerings in a contemporary, yet timeless atmosphere complete with live music and communal tables. Beerhead began franchising in 2015 in an effort to expand its favorite local beer bar vibe to other communities, breweries and distilleries. For more information, visit http://beerheadbar.com . To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit http://beerheadbar.com/franchising .

Media Contact: Rachel Shaykin, Fishman Public Relations, rshaykin@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Beerhead Bar & Eatery

Related Links

http://beerheadbar.com

