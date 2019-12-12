Beerhead Bar & Eatery Primed for Growth in 2020 with Texas Debut and Major Brand Developments

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American craft beer bar and restaurant franchise, Beerhead Bar & Eatery , has much to look forward to as it closes out 2019 on a high note. The brand is set to enter Texas for the first time in the spring of 2020 with a new lease signing in Plano. The past year has shown impressive growth and development for the brand, including a guest rewards program, a new website, launch of mobile ordering and retail merchandise website, and a new menu.

Beerhead's first Texas franchise location will open at 5805 Preston Road in Plano. It's owned and operated by cousins Ashish and Anthony Patel. No stranger to the brand, Ashish and Anthony were introduced to Beerhead from Ashish's cousin, Krupal Patel, the Schaumburg, Illinois' Beerhead owner. The 4,300 square foot location will include a stage for live music, and an expansive patio complete with modern cantilever garage doors and fire pits. The restaurant is the first of three that will open in the state under the agreement.

"Knowing and appreciating the brand early on, we are looking forward to bringing Beerhead Bar & Eatery into Texas for the first time," said Ashish Patel. "We are extremely excited to partner with Texas breweries and bring the North Texas flair we all love into our location. Seeing the success of my cousin in the Chicago area, we hope to mimic that in Texas."

Beerhead customers can also look forward to the massive leaps the brand is taking with its "365 Rewards" program, new website, and menu overhaul. The Beerhead 365 Rewards grants guests the opportunity to receive points upon joining, birthday perks, access to the "Beer-of-the-Day" deal, exclusive events and tappings, and many more benefits. The menu overhaul gives guests an opportunity to experience new menu items and limited-time offer specials such as the Beer Brisket Burger, Pico Just-in-Queso, and Pork Belly Mac 'n Cheese. Beerhead's new website now features the 365 Rewards program, online ordering in select markets, and Beerhead merchandise for sale.

"Looking back on the growth of Beerhead in 2019, I am looking forward to the leaps and bounds our brand is making for the new year with our new rewards program and menu refresh," said Greg Goodrich, Co-Founder of Beerhead Bar & Eatery, "We are excited to reach a new customer base in the state of Texas and are looking forward to see what the new year will bring. We will continue to grow our brand with a mix of new corporate and franchise locations."

In a relaxed, fun atmosphere, Beerhead aims to expose guests to a seemingly infinite world of American craft beers and spirits, including selections from around the world, served by a highly trained and knowledgeable staff. Each Beerhead location will feature hundreds of local and American craft beer choices in its wide selection, as well as brunch, lunch and dinner casual dining.

Additional information regarding Beerhead franchising opportunities can be found at http://beerheadbar.com/franchising.

About Beerhead Bar & Eatery

Founded in 2012 under the original name of The Beer Market, Beerhead is an emerging American craft beer bar that marries the appeal of offering a rotating selection of more than 400 brands of locally and regionally brewed beer, spirits, wine, and other locally sourced beverages and food offerings in a contemporary, yet timeless atmosphere complete with live music and communal tables. Beerhead began franchising in 2015 in an effort to expand its favorite local beer bar vibe to other communities, breweries and distilleries. For more information, visit http://beerheadbar.com . To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit http://beerheadbar.com/franchising .

Media Contact: Rachel Shaykin, Fishman Public Relations, rshaykin@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Beerhead Bar & Eatery

Related Links

http://beerheadbar.com

