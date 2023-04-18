Beerwork.com Unveils Groundbreaking Mobile App For Beer Industry Job-Seekers On Google Play

Pioneering beer-industry employment website Beerwork.com broadens its reach with the innovative Beerwork mobile app, now available for Android users on Google Play, enhancing accessibility for job posters and seekers alike.

LA HABRA, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of the Beerwork app on the Apple App Store, Beerwork.com is excited to extend its cutting-edge job search technology to the Android community with the Beerwork mobile app on Google Play. This app empowers breweries, as well as associated companies, vendors, and suppliers, to promptly connect with skilled industry candidates via in-app job postings and geo-targeted notifications. Meanwhile, job-seekers can freely explore hundreds of nationwide listings.

"We're delighted to introduce the Beerwork app to Google Play, further expanding our reach within the craft beer industry and cultivating enduring relationships between breweries and industry candidates," says David Mora, founder and CEO of Beerwork.com. "Our job postings are highly customizable, addressing the diverse needs of modern human resources teams."

The Beerwork app's unique features and value-added differentiators include:

For Employers:

Free standard job postings indexed by Google

Private employer dashboard access for managing profiles, jobs, and applicants

Cost-effective sponsored job postings

Secure, hassle-free payments processed via Stripe

For Job-Seekers:

Free access to listings via Beerwork.com and mobile app

User-friendly mobile interface

Instant results with filter options for keywords, job type, category, or location

Beerwork streamlines the process for employers and job-seekers by removing the need to navigate and post brewery jobs on major job-search websites. Its free and featured job listings make the platform accessible to breweries of various sizes and budgets. Successful job postings on Beerwork.com have included companies such as Allagash Brewing, Bottle Logic Brewing, JuneShine, Smog City Brewing, and Yakima Chief Hops since its 2022 inception.

ABOUT BEERWORK: Established in 2022, Beerwork.com aims to be the top employment marketplace for the booming U.S. beer industry. The website and its mobile app employ advanced technology and intuitive design to offer job seekers a seamless search experience, while providing employers with an affordable listing platform. The Beerwork app is currently accessible via the Apple App Store and Google Play. For additional information on Beerwork, visit beerwork.com and follow the company on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook (@beerworkdotcom).

Press Contact: David Mora—Founder & CEO, Beerwork.com

Phone: (562) 652-5207 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Beerwork