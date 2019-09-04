Bees360 Launches An Industry-first AI-embedded Drone Application, BeesDrone™ 4.0, for Property Inspections

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's way of processing insurance claims and underwriting is soon to fade into history just as polaroid cameras for claims before. Artificial intelligence & big data has been gaining more & more traction in the insurance industry as insurance executives scramble to find the best solution for implementing a technology that is advancing quicker than the speed at which the insurance industry is accustomed to moving, a technology that has the ability to completely disrupt the landscape of how insurance inspections are handled and data is processed and analyzed.