Bees360 Releases Its Customizable API to Directly Integrate with Insurance Carriers Underwriting Platforms

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bees360, the innovator of deep learning and drone technology for property underwriting and claim inspections, today released its underwriting platform API with a variety of customizable features embedded for insurance carriers.

Carriers can now directly call Bees360's API to create a batch of underwriting inspections, check inspection status, ingest inspection data from Bees360 platform into theirs, and practice data engineering seamlessly. More importantly, the API offers a high level of flexibility to satisfy the carrier's various business needs in their underwriting efforts.

"API is the key to streamlining the entire process. Our API offers around 100 attributes for residential underwriting inspections and 300 attributes for commercial ones. Furthermore, the full suite of inspection data is customizable. If our customers need more attributes, we are capable of adding more," says Dr. Chaoran Yang, CTO of Bees360. "The goal is to dramatically increase the data exchange efficiency and to significantly reduce the manual process both on our client's and our internal sites. The seamless integration through our customizable API delivers an unmatched customer experience, which enables us to build a long-term and successful relationship with our clients."

Bees360 has formed the largest drone pilot network specialized for property inspections in the United States. By utilizing this well-trained pilot network, Bees360 is currently operating in 41 States to handle thousands of underwriting inspections by directly engaging with Insurance Carriers. More and more Carriers are implementing and adopting Bees360's drone-assisted underwriting inspection service. The high-resolution drone images of the roof, detailed mobile images on the exterior, customizable forms and cost-effective pricing model build a strong foundation for Bees360's success. Bees360 developed these capabilities, not only as a service, but as a time and efficiency product to revolutionize the inspection process utilizing unconventional technology yet yielding conventional data with superior high resolution images. This customizable API will accelerate the adoption process. The API documentation can be found on Bees360's website at https://api.bees360.com/.

About Bees360

Bees360 is a leading innovator of deep learning and computer vision technology who focuses on bringing AI and drone solutions to property underwriting and claim inspections. It is founded by PhDs and insurance experts whose collective background in data science, mathematics, property claims & underwriting provide an unparalleled level of knowledge to build AI-powered workflow and a disruptive business model for the conventional insurance industry.

SOURCE Bees360, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.bees360.com/

