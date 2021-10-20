Beese Fulmer Named to CNBC FA 100 List

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beese Fulmer Private Wealth Management, a leading Northeast Ohio private investment firm, has been named to the 2021 CNBC FA 100 list of top U.S. registered investment advisors (RIAs). Making its debut at #55, Beese Fulmer is the only financial advisory firm in Northeast Ohio on the CNBC FA 100 list. Beese Fulmer is registered with the SEC as an investment advisor providing asset management to high-net-worth individuals.

Working with AccuPoint Solutions, CNBC began with an initial list of 38,302 RIA firms. Based upon CNBC's proprietary criteria, that list was cut to 749 RIAs. After additional information data gathering and analysis the final list of 100 was determined.

"Our mission at Beese Fulmer is to create wealth for our clients based upon a rational, deliberate and purposeful approach to investing," said company president Ryan T. Fulmer. "We are honored to be named to the CNBC FA 100 and appreciate the recognition that a rational strategy is a winning strategy," Fulmer continued.

Serving in a fiduciary capacity, Beese Fulmer upholds the industry's highest standard, so it only does better when clients do better. The firm's approach includes:

A rational investment approach to wealth accumulation and preservation.

Investment strategies tailored to meet each individual's unique needs and wealth goals such as accumulating or maintaining wealth, planning for retirement, estate and tax planning, legacy and succession wealth planning.

Active management of individual accounts by dedicated investment counselors and the firm's investment sector experts.

A transparent, one fee approach beginning at 1% of assets and decreasing as wealth grows.

CNBC FA 100 Methodology

The list was selected using a proprietary methodology developed by CNBC in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions. In 2021, CNBC evaluated thousands of firms to develop this year's CNBC FA 100 List. Considered in the rankings were categories such as assets under management, number of investment advisors registered with the firm, compliance records and total accounts under management, among others. CNBC and AccuPoint Solutions determined the weighting for each category, further refining and ranking the firms, ultimately creating the list of CNBC FA 100. The complete methodology can be found at CNBC.com/FA100 . To view the list in its entirety, click here .

About Beese Fulmer

Canton, Ohio investment advisor Beese Fulmer Private Wealth Management believes the rational way is the better way to invest. The firm focuses on gaining a deep and meaningful understanding of every customer in order to satisfy their investment goals. Beese Fulmer's team has more than a century of experience in rational investing, primarily in stocks and bonds. The firm has more than $1 billion in assets under management, placing it among the top money managers in Northeast Ohio. For more information about Beese Fulmer, please click here .

For additional information, contact:

Martha Belden

PR Director

Innis Maggiore

330-492-5500

[email protected]

SOURCE Beese Fulmer