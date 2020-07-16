Beeswax upgrades Buzz with improved targeting and analytics

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeswax is upgrading its user interface and API, Buzz, to make it more powerful, faster and easier to use. The move comes after a period of growth at Beeswax to service a more diverse range of customers in the US and EMEA including Cognitiv, Azerion and The Ozone Project.

Available from today for existing and new customers, Beeswax has a completely revised, more intuitive workflow for line item targeting, as well as a new Report Builder to facilitate faster data visualizations, schedule reports, and manipulate data more powerfully. Further enhancements are planned for the second half of the year including bulk editing for targeting and a new interactive dashboard.

Ari Paparo, CEO of Beeswax explains, "We launched Beeswax for companies who wanted to build a transparent, flexible and customizable bidder. As programmatic advertising has grown, we now have a much wider range of customers including leading media companies as well as brands using Beeswax to 'in-house' their advertising. In addition, business intelligence tools have democratized and simplified access to data for all advertisers, not just experienced programmatic traders. It was time to invest heavily in delivering a more flexible and user-friendly interface to increase the speed and power of our trader tools."

Featuring a new look and feel, Beeswax's new Query Tool will enable data visualizations without the need to export to another platform, as well as providing the ability to export data and the option to schedule reports at specific times of day.

A revised, more intuitive workflow for line item targeting will save time for programmatic traders so that they can spend more time optimizing and less time trafficking. A new targeting page is built with rearranged targeting keys and modules, improved UI components, and the foundation for bulk edit targeting, "favoriting" targeting keys, and targeting presets.

The upgrade follows Beeswax's launch of Antenna, to house and surface data intelligence on the auctions, bids, and results of Beeswax bidding. In April, the company acquired MediaGamma to bring more machine learning and custom algorithm development into the business and grow its EMEA footprint.

Full details of the upgrade will be explained in a webinar from Beeswax, register here:

https://beeswax.zoom.us/webinar/register/4915948218900/WN_4gDi5_DGSlaPvl5DFaCllg

About Beeswax

Beeswax was founded in 2014 by industry veterans who recognized that traditional, one-size-fits-all DSPs, originally designed for an agency model, are under-serving today's sophisticated media buyers. It's Bidder-as-a-Service™ platform enables brands, media companies, and advertising technology firms to gain greater control, flexibility, and transparency over their programmatic advertising. The Company is based in New York City and investors include The Foundry Group, RRE Ventures, Amasia.vc , You & Mr. Jones, and SV Angel.

