BEESY Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Denali Growth Partners to Accelerate AI-Enabled Behavioral Science Platform and Expand Go-To-Market Capabilities

SUMMIT, N.J. and BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BEESY, LLC ("BEESY") a leading AI-enabled behavioral-science market research, insights, and technology firm serving the commercial biopharmaceutical market, today announced that it has received a minority investment from growth equity firm Denali Growth Partners ("DGP").

The partnership will support BEESY's continued investment in AI-based product innovation and internal efficiencies, and the expansion of its go-to-market capabilities across more therapeutic areas and geographies. These investments will enable faster, more scalable translation of behavioral insights into actionable commercial strategies, allowing clients to more effectively engage with stakeholders and optimize brand performance for biopharma clients of all sizes.

BEESY partners with biopharmaceutical commercial teams to uncover the non-conscious drivers that shape stakeholder decisions and translate these insights into actionable strategies. Its offerings include robust qualitative and quantitative methodologies, behavioral audits and activation plans designed to increase engagement, conversion, and long-term loyalty. BEESY's research supports both in-line brands and new commercial launches, ultimately contributing to better patient outcomes.

"We're excited to partner with DGP as we build the next phase of BEESY," said Elys Roberts, Founder and CEO. "We've experienced very rapid growth to date and see a massive period of disruption coming in our industry – this represents a significant window of opportunity for BEESY. From our earliest conversations, it was clear DGP shares our ambition to scale a platform that turns our insights into action. With DGP's experience across life sciences and healthcare IT, we're well positioned to accelerate product and service development, and deepen the impact we deliver to our partners."

"BEESY is building a distinct position at the intersection of behavioral science, AI-enabled insights, and practical commercial execution," said Jesse Lane, Managing Partner at DGP. "In our diligence and industry conversations, we heard consistent themes. BEESY delivers differentiated thinking and produces work that teams can act on immediately. The organization earns repeat engagements because it improves real-in-market outcomes. We're thrilled to partner with Elys and the team as they scale that impact across more brands and global programs."

Kyle Daly added, "BEESY is led by a highly regarded management team with deep domain expertise and a history of delivering differentiated commercial insights to their biopharmaceutical clients. We have come to know the team well over the past several years, and we are honored to partner with Elys and the broader organization as they invest in AI-enabled product innovation and scale their go-to-market engine."

BEESY currently works with several dozen biopharma organizations, including six of the top ten pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The Company has deep experience supporting commercial teams across therapeutic areas and is recognized for translating behavioral science into clear, field-ready guidance that improves execution.

Fox Rothschild LLP served as legal counsel to BEESY. Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP served as legal counsel for DGP.

About BEESY

Founded in 2018, BEESY is a behavioral science-focused organization that helps leading biopharma companies market more effectively by uncovering the non-conscious drivers behind customer decision-making. Grounded in applied behavioral science and delivered through modern insights and strategy work, BEESY is designed to translate research into concrete actions that improve commercial outcomes. For more information, visit www.beesystrategy.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

About Denali Growth Partners

Founded in 2021, DGP is a Boston-based growth equity firm. DGP seeks to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are building growing, profitable, and capital-efficient companies. As of January 1, 2026, the firm manages more than $750 million in Regulatory Assets Under Management. For more information about DGP, please visit www.denaligrowth.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Beesy Strategy LLC