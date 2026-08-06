Beetles Gel Polish and Pantone Explore Healing-Inspired Nail Aesthetics with Beetles Nail Glow

Combining Pantone's understanding of color and emotion with Beetles Gel Polish's at home nail expertise, the six shade collection turns self care into an expressive manicure experience.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beetles Gel Polish recently announced the launch of Nail Glow, its first-ever collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute. Following its debut at Cosmoprof North America 2026, the six-shade gel collection is now available on BeetlesGel.com, Amazon, and TikTok Shop. Inspired by the Pantone Color Institute's exploration of the emotional power of color, Nail Glow transforms the at-home manicure into a mindful self-care ritual, inviting beauty lovers to slow down, reconnect, and express themselves through color.

The Art of Slowing Down

Beetles Nail Glow

Inspired by the Pantone Color Institute's exploration of how color can support emotional well-being, Beetles Nail Glow transforms the simple act of applying gel polish into a quiet, personal ritual of self-care. Building on the Pantone Color Institute's color expertise and Beetles Gel Polish's at-home nail expertise, the six-shade collection encourages beauty lovers to slow down, reconnect, and express themselves through color.

A Healing Palette for Every Mood

As the hero shade, Medative State is a soft pale blue. Blending meditative and sedative, it captures a weightless calm that echoes the desire for a "quiet statement." It seamlessly fits a clean, everyday aesthetic, offering a gentle visual reset for busy routines or moments of mental decompression.

Complementing the hero shade, the remaining five colors were carefully curated with the Pantone Color Institute to create a balanced palette of warm neutrals, soft blush tones, creamy whites, and uplifting coral hues. Designed to suit different moods, occasions, and personal styles, the collection transitions effortlessly from everyday wear to creative nail art, making self-expression and moments of calm part of everyday life.

Share Your Medative Moment

To bring healing inspiration into everyday life, Beetles Gel Polish is hosting the "I Spy Beetles Medative State" campaign on @beetlesgelpolish from August 1 to August 15. Participants sharing their creative self-care rituals stand a chance to win a $200 Wellness Fund and 15% off discounts.

"Color has always been at the heart of self-expression," said a spokesperson for the brand. "Working with the Pantone Color Institute allowed us to explore how color can also support emotional well-being, turning an everyday manicure into a more meaningful ritual."

A Strategic Step in Color Leadership

This collaboration represents an important milestone in Beetles Gel Polish's long-term brand strategy, strengthening its color authority while opening new opportunities for future collaborations across the beauty and professional nail industry.

Now available on BeetlesGel.com, Amazon, and TikTok Shop, this collection invites beauty lovers to keep the mood at their fingertips. Discover more color inspiration by following @beetlesgelpolish.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Founded in 2017, Beetles Gel Polish brings creativity, color, and salon-inspired nail experiences into everyday life at home. Through easy-to-use gel colors and complete manicure solutions, the brand helps nail lovers turn at-home manicures into moments of self-expression and personal care while continuing to explore how color can complement different moods, styles, and everyday rituals.

Learn more at: https://www.beetlesgel.com/pages/blogs

Media Contact

Beetles Gel Polish PR Team

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Regulatory / Trademark Note:

Pantone LLC is not a sponsor of, nor affiliated with, this sweepstakes and assumes no responsibility for its administration, prizes, or any related obligations.

SOURCE Beetles Gel Polish