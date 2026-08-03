Beetles Gel Polish Interprets Fall 2026 Nail Trends Through Vintage Colors and Animal-Inspired Art

Six new collections and 36 shades bring the season's richest vintage tones and soft, nature-inspired textures to at-home fall manicures.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beetles Gel Polish today announced the launch of its all-new Fall 2026 Collection, now available on BeetlesGel.com and Amazon. The seasonal launch brings together magnetic cat-eye gel collections alongside vintage cremes, translucent glazes, and animal-inspired textures — six distinct product sets and 36 colors designed to capture the many moods of fall nails. This expansive palette offers DIY nail enthusiasts versatile new ways to interpret this autumn's evolving trends.

Bridging Vintage Charm and Wilderness Inspiration

Beetles Fall Nails 2026

As nail color palettes shift to warmer autumn tones, retro styles and animal motifs are making a comeback. The Beetles Fall 2026 lineup introduces Vintage Wilds, Retro Glaze, and Vintage Riviera for a nostalgic vibe, alongside Mocha Sweater, Wildwood Leopard, and Deerwood Tale inspired by soft forest aesthetics. Featuring rich solid cremes and mesmerizing magnetic cat-eyes, these six collections make it easy to craft everything from minimalist elegance to intricate nail art at home. Beauty lovers can effortlessly coordinate their manicures with their autumn lifestyles, elevating everyday moments like coffee dates, museum visits, or forest walks.

Defining Your Autumn Style

To invite the community to explore the 2026 Fall nail trends early, the brand is hosting the "What's Your 2026 Fall Nail Style?" co-creation campaign this August across @beetlesgelpolish and social media communities. Participants are encouraged to comment on or share their favorite autumn-themed nail looks for a chance to win sets from the new Beetles Gel Polish Fall 2026 Collection.

"Your nails are the accessory you never take off, and fall is the perfect excuse to refresh them," said a spokesperson for the brand. "We built these six collections so that anyone at home, whether they're into quiet neutrals or bold textures, can find their autumn look in one kit."

Embrace the Season's Beauty

Moving beyond a simple shift in palette, the new collection is a self-care ritual that harmonizes timeless appeal with wild beauty. Discover the Fall 2026 Collection at BeetlesGel.com and Amazon, where you can search "Beetles Fall Nails" to dive into the season and follow @beetlesgelpolish for endless ways to transform your fingertips.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Beetles Gel Polish is a leading nail beauty brand dedicated to making salon-quality, DIY manicures accessible to everyone. By offering an expansive range of trend-forward shades and easy-to-use kits, the brand empowers beauty lovers to seamlessly match their nails with their personal style, wardrobe, and daily lifestyle.

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