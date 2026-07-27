Beetles Gel Polish Expands Beetles Loves Earth Free Recycling Program With Nationwide Mail-In Option

A major upgrade to the June-launched Beetles Loves Earth Free Recycling Program, making sustainable nail bottle recycling accessible to everyone.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking World Nature Conservation Day, Beetles Gel Polish, in partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle®, has grown its Beetles Loves Earth Free Recycling Program by introducing a nationwide mail-in recycling option. The update expands access beyond existing drop-off locations, allowing nail lovers and professional nail artists anywhere to recycle dry, empty gel polish and nail polish bottles, from any brand, along with their associated plastic caps directly from home.

Beetles Loves Earth Free Recycling Program

Following the June launch, the original community-focused recycling initiative, supported by a network of volunteer Recycling Ambassadors, was quickly established across 52 cities in 25 states, including New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. The program saw immediate grassroots success, with one dedicated participant recycling 100 empty bottles within the first month.

"I've been saving empty polish bottles for years with no good way to dispose of them properly," shared one participant. "Being able to recycle them and earn rewards has made such a meaningful difference. It proves our small daily choices really count."

The Beetles Loves Earth Free Recycling Program features a tiered rewards system. Participants who submit a form after dropping off or mailing in empties, starting at 10 bottles, instantly receive an exclusive discount coupon. Recycling additional bottles unlocks Beetles Gel Polish products, with limited-edition gift boxes awarded quarterly to top participants.

"At Beetles Gel Polish, our mission goes beyond creating creative nail products," said a brand spokesperson. "We want to make recycling as simple as possible, so sustainability becomes a natural part of everyday nail routines. This free mail-in program lets every member of our community join the effort, no matter where they live."

Consumers and nail professionals can drop off dry, empty glass gel polish and nail polish bottles and their associated plastic caps from any brand at participating locations, or package their empties in any box they have on hand and request a FedEx QR code, FedEx shipping label or UPS shipping label from either program page to mail them directly to TerraCycle. All accepted items, whether dropped off or mailed in, are recycled into raw materials used to manufacture new products. Glass components are processed into recycled raw materials used in construction products including brick, cement and concrete.

Nail salons, beauty organizations and schools are also invited to sign up as Beetles Loves Earth Recycling Ambassadors, helping expand responsible nail bottle recycling to more communities across the country.

To learn more or get involved in the Beetles Loves Earth Free Recycling Program, visit beetlesgel.com or terracycle.com. Enrollment limits may apply.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Beetles Gel Polish is a vibrant nail art brand dedicated to making high-quality, trend-driven, and innovative products accessible to enthusiasts worldwide. Powered by a passionate global community, the brand seamlessly combines creative expression with a strong commitment to integrating mindful sustainability into everyday beauty routines. Learn more at: www.beetlesgel.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 18 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to eliminate the idea of waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and households, across a wide range of accessible programs and has raised millions for schools and nonprofits since its founding more than 20 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

Media Contact

Beetles Gel Polish PR Team

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TerraCycle

Sue Kauffman

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SOURCE Beetles Gel Polish