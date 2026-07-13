Beetles Gel Polish Unveils Its First-Ever Pantone® Collaboration: Beetles Nail Glow at Cosmoprof North America 2026

Visit Booth 8215 from July 13–15 to discover the debut of Beetles Nail Glow, alongside the brand's expansive Stay Shining and Beetles PRO systems featuring nearly 500 SKUs.

LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beetles Gel Polish, a global nail brand known for accessible gel nail solutions and creative color systems, announces the debut of Beetles Nail Glow, its first official collaboration with Pantone®, at Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas 2026. The brand will showcase the collection at Booth 8215 from July 13–15, together with its growing Stay Shining and Beetles PRO product systems.

Beetles Nail Glow

The presentation marks a key milestone for Beetles Gel Polish as the brand continues to strengthen its presence across color innovation, complete nail systems, retail-ready solutions, and professional salon support.

The Debut of Beetles Nail Glow: A Healing-Led Color Story

As the hero launch of this year's show, Beetles Nail Glow brings Beetles Gel Polish's color expertise together with Pantone's global color authority. Rooted in the concept of healing, the collection translates self-care, calm, and emotional expression into a sensorial color story for modern nail lovers.

The six-shade collection features a HEMA-free, TPO-free, and TMPTA-free formula designed to support a gentler nail experience. It delivers rich one-coat color payoff, smooth self-leveling performance, and an easy-control brush for more even application.

The hero shade, Medative State, is a soft pale blue created to evoke calm, clarity, and gentle renewal. Its name blends the feeling of "meditative" and "sedative," capturing the soothing emotional energy at the heart of the collection.

"Beetles Nail Glow represents an important step in how we think about color," said a Beetles Gel Polish spokesperson. "For us, color is not only about trend or appearance. It is also about emotion, self-care, and the small rituals that help people feel more confident, calm, and connected."

The limited-edition collaboration opens for pre-order on beetlesgel.com on July 13, 2026.

Complete Nail Systems for Retail and Professional Scenarios

In addition to Beetles Nail Glow, Beetles Gel Polish will showcase its core product systems, including Stay Shining and Beetles PRO.

Stay Shining is designed as a full-spectrum nail system for retail accessibility and salon-quality results, supporting consumers across color, care, tools, and at-home nail creation.

Beetles PRO is a premium professional system developed for nail artists and salon environments, with a focus on reliable application, consistent results, and smoother professional workflows.

Together, the three systems reflect Beetles Gel Polish's broader ambition: to support nail lovers and nail professionals with complete, scenario-based solutions across DIY, retail, and professional channels.

A Platform for Brand Growth and Industry Exchange

Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas provides Beetles Gel Polish with a key opportunity to connect directly with retailers, distributors, salon operators, beauty professionals, and industry partners.

At Booth 8215, attendees will be able to experience the debut of Beetles Nail Glow, explore the brand's nearly 500-SKU product showcase, learn more about the Stay Shining and Beetles PRO systems, and receive custom on-site gifts.

The brand welcomes industry attendees to visit the booth and discover how Beetles Gel Polish is expanding its role in color expression, complete nail solutions, and global channel development.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Founded in 2017, Beetles Gel Polish is a global nail brand offering comprehensive nail solutions across retail and professional beauty. The brand's product universe spans gel polish, nail color systems, nail care, press-ons, tools, lamps, nail art supplies, and professional salon products.

Today, Beetles Gel Polish reaches users across more than 30 countries and regions and has built a growing community of more than 18 million users worldwide. Through its expanding online and offline ecosystem, the brand continues to strengthen its presence across North America and global beauty markets.

Learn more at: https://www.beetlesgel.com/pages/blogs

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SOURCE Beetles Gel Polish