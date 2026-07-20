Beetles Gel Polish Unveils the Vampiric Feast Gift Box for Gothic 2026 Halloween Nails

The vampirecore-inspired launch brings black cat-eye effects, blood-red finishes and immersive storytelling to 2026 Halloween nail trends.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting a head start on Halloween's boldest gothic beauty trends, Beetles Gel Polish officially launched the all-new Vampiric Feast Halloween Gift Box on July 16 across BeetlesGel.com and Amazon. Inspired by the captivating vampirecore aesthetic, this release seamlessly blends dark romance, at-home nail artistry, and interactive storytelling to deliver an immersive holiday DIY experience.

Immersive Vampirecore Aesthetic

Beetles Vampiric Feast Gift Box 2026

Vampire themes continue to be a top choice for Halloween party cosplay, and the Vampiric Feast Gift Box is designed to perfect this iconic trend. This 8-color, all-in-one kit complete with a compact nail lamp provides everything needed to craft mesmerizing black cat-eye and blood-red jelly finishes, along with vampire queen and dark romantic nail designs. Going beyond the manicure, the kit delivers a full styling experience with thematic spider and coffin temporary tattoos, an elegant lace choker, and an exclusive invitation letter. Whether you are a beginner or a DIY enthusiast, this kit empowers you to create theatrical looks perfect for cosplay and Halloween parties.

Choose Your Role. Enter the Night

To deliver a more immersive holiday experience, Beetles Gel Polish will host the "Vampiric Feast Invitation" interactive campaign on @beetlesgelpolish. Consumers will be invited to step into the night by selecting one of four personas: Townsfolk, Immortal Vampires, Witches' Coven, or Hunters of the Night. By sharing a role-inspired nail design, participants can win a complete styling sponsorship featuring a $100 Amazon Gift Card to "clear their carts" for full party costumes and accessories.

"Halloween provides nail art enthusiasts with the ultimate playground to experiment with bold colors, striking effects, and entirely new personas," said a spokesperson for Beetles Gel Polish. "Through the Vampiric Feast collection, we want to give consumers the tools to create their own captivating Halloween stories."

Make Halloween Your Own

Reflecting Beetles Gel Polish's philosophy of making trends accessible, the Vampiric Feast launch blends thematic colors and interactive play to elevate at-home manicures into a festive ritual of self-expression.

Explore the collection at BeetlesGel.com or Amazon, and follow @beetlesgelpolish for holiday inspiration.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Beetles Gel Polish is a leading nail art brand providing high-quality DIY manicure products that set the pace for seasonal and holiday trends. Known for its innovative all-in-one kits, the brand empowers individuals to express their unique style and creativity from the comfort of their homes.

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SOURCE Beetles Gel Polish