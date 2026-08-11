Beetles Gel Polish Launches Beetles Campus Nails to Support Student Creators and Campus Communities

The new initiative features programs for student creators, campus ambassadors and student organizations, providing opportunities for creative expression, community engagement and hands-on experience.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the back-to-school season approaches, Beetles Gel Polish is launching Beetles Campus Nails, a long-term initiative designed for U.S. college student organizations, campus ambassadors, and student creators. Through product support, hands-on opportunities, and opportunities to be featured by the brand, the program gives students different ways to create, connect with their campus communities, and share their stories through nail art.

Create for Today. Build for Tomorrow.

Beetles Campus Nails

Beetles Campus Nails gives students the freedom to participate in ways that reflect their interests, strengths, and creative styles. Through content creation, event planning, community engagement, and brand collaboration, participants can gain hands-on experience while exploring new interests and building connections. Outstanding participants may also receive program recognition, letters of recommendation, and opportunities to join the Beetles Creator Pool.

Three Paths to Create and Grow

Beetles Campus Nails offers three ways for students to get involved. The Beetles Campus Partner Program supports student organizations in bringing creative nail experiences to campus through events, team collaboration, and community activities. The Beetles Campus Ambassador Program gives students opportunities to create content, connect with their campus communities, and collaborate with the brand. For students who prefer to create independently, the Beetles Campus Creator Track: Nail Lab offers a space to explore nail art and share their individual creative perspectives.

"College is a time to explore who you are, try new things, and find your community," a Beetles Gel Polish representative said. "We hope nail art can become one more way for students to express themselves, connect with others, and make their campus experience their own."

A Long-Term Platform for Creativity and Connection

Beetles Campus Nails is designed as a long-term platform where students can create, connect, and explore new possibilities throughout their college experience. For program details and participation guidelines, follow @beetlesgelpolish.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Beetles Gel Polish is an at-home nail brand dedicated to making DIY nails an easy, creative form of everyday self-expression. Through ongoing product innovation, creator collaborations, and community initiatives, the brand encourages consumers to explore color and design, express their individuality, and build meaningful connections through creativity.

Learn more at: https://www.beetlesgel.com/pages/blogs

Media Contact

Beetles Gel Polish PR Team

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SOURCE Beetles Gel Polish