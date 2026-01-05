Beetles Gel Polish Launches "Beetles So In Love" Valentine Collection and Kicks Off the "Beetles Date Night" Campaign

A romance-inspired gift collection paired with a Valentine's social campaign inviting consumers to share their "So In Love" moments and win floral bouquets and a Valentine's Day dinner.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Valentine's Day approaches, consumers are increasingly drawn to experiences that strengthen emotional bonds. Responding to this shift, Beetles Gel Polish launches the Beetles Date Night Valentine's Campaign, inviting couples, friends, and individuals to celebrate love through creative rituals.

Join the "Beetles Date Night"

"Beetles So In Love" Valentine Collection

To mark the season of love, Beetles Gel Polish will invite at least 30 lucky couples to enjoy a memorable Valentine's Date Night, featuring customized floral bouquets, a specially curated Valentine's dinner, and exclusive Beetles Valentine Heart Boxes — valued at up to $489 per couple, with a total campaign value exceeding $20,000, designed to create an unforgettable Valentine's experience.

The campaign celebrates love in all its forms while tapping into Gen Z and millennial behaviors around self-expression, DIY beauty, and social sharing. Full campaign details are available on Beetles Gel Polish's official Instagram (@beetlesgelpolish) , TikTok accounts(@beetlesgelpolishofficial) , or official website.

Love, Made Giftable

At the heart of the campaign is Beetles So In Love, a romance-inspired gift collection that transforms the classic manicure into an intimate ritual of care. Each gift box features a signature pink heart-shaped exterior and playful "I Love U" pull-tab, blending emotional expression with practical beauty essentials.

The collection features two curated editions:

Beetles Forever In Love

A three-layer keepsake box opens with a mini rose bouquet and greeting card, followed by dreamy gel polish shades, a nail lamp, and beginner-friendly tools that turn at-home manicures into shared moments. Sweet additions — including a heart-shaped coin purse and fuzzy charm — bring delight and surprise to the experience.

Beetles Glow In Love

A cheerful expression of warm companionship. Ideal for Galentine's Day, best friends, sisters, or anyone celebrating self-love, this box encourages relaxation, gratitude, and joyful connection.

The collection is available on the Beetles Gel Polish official website, as well as on Amazon and TikTok flagship stores.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Founded in the U.S. in 2017, Beetles Gel Polish has become one of the most trusted names in DIY nail beauty, known for salon-grade formulas, trend-driven color palettes, and innovations that make nail art accessible for beginners and pros. With zillions of social mentions and strong user-generated content across platforms, the brand continues to shape the modern at-home manicure culture.

Read more about Beetles Gel Polish at: https://www.beetlesgel.com/pages/blogs

Press Contact

Beetles Gel Polish PR Team: [email protected]

SOURCE Beetles Gel Polish