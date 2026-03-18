Beetles Gel Polish Presents "Mani Time with Mom" This Mother's Day

Not all love is said. Some of it is shared.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, Beetles Gel Polish invites its community to rediscover something many relationships quietly carry but rarely express — love that isn't always spoken, yet deeply felt.

Through its seasonal initiative "Mani Time with Mom," alongside two community-driven campaigns — "My Mom, My Mani" and "The Togetherness Journey" — Beetles Gel Polish shifts the focus from traditional gifting to something more meaningful: connection, presence, and the small moments that bring people closer.

Beetles Mani Time with Mom

Not all love is said. Some of it is shared.

From Routine to Ritual

For many women, a manicure is more than a beauty routine. It is a pause — a moment to slow down, to reset, and sometimes, to connect.

Within the Beetles Gel Polish community, these moments often become something more. A quiet ritual. A shared space.

Users describe simple but meaningful experiences:

sitting side by side, choosing colors together

doing each other's nails at the end of a long week

laughing over imperfect designs

Sometimes, it's easier to sit side by side than to say how much we care.

These small, repeated moments carry something deeper — a form of emotional connection that doesn't require words.

With "Mani Time with Mom," Beetles Gel Polish reimagines Mother's Day not just as a moment to give, but as a reason to be together.

Making the Unspoken Visible

As part of the initiative, "My Mom, My Mani" invites users to create nail designs inspired by their mothers — and to share the stories behind them.

This is not just about creativity. It is about expression.

It's not about designing nails — it's about expressing what we never said out loud.

Through colors, textures, and designs, memories are translated into something visible. A favorite shade. A shared moment. A feeling carried over time.

Each manicure becomes a tribute — not only to style, but to the person behind it.

Users can explore and participate in the campaign via Beetles Gel Polish's Instagram @beetlesgelpolish.

Enabling Real Connection

While some emotions are expressed through creation, others require presence.

With "The Togetherness Journey," Beetles Gel Polish takes a step further — supporting real-life reunions for mothers and daughters who live apart. Through sponsored travel support, including round-trip flights and reunion funding, the campaign helps bring families back together for Mother's Day.

Because sometimes, what we miss isn't the gift — it's the time we didn't spend together.

In doing so, Beetles Gel Polish moves beyond storytelling and becomes part of making connection possible.

A Gift That Starts a Moment

At the center of the initiative is the "Mani Time with Mom" Gift Set — designed not just as a product, but as a starting point.

The set includes:

12 classic gel shades

a complete at-home manicure system

a vintage-style photo frame

shea butter hand cream

Each element is thoughtfully curated to encourage users to create, capture, and remember their time together.

This isn't just a gift set. It's a reason to sit down together.

Available on the Beetles Gel Polish official website, Amazon and TikTok Shop, the set supports moments that are simple, yet meaningful.

A Brand Moving Closer to Real Life

With this Mother's Day initiative, Beetles Gel Polish continues its evolution from a product-driven brand to one that actively participates in everyday life.

By focusing on ritual, emotional expression, and shared time, Beetles Gel Polish strengthens its connection with a community that values more than just results — but how those results are created, and who they are shared with.

Because sometimes, love doesn't need to be said. It just needs a moment.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Founded in the U.S. in 2017, Beetles Gel Polish is a leading DIY nail beauty brand known for salon-quality formulas and accessible nail art innovation. Beyond products, Beetles Gel Polish is committed to creating experiences that help people express themselves, connect with others, and find meaning in everyday rituals of beauty.

Learn more at: https://www.beetlesgel.com/pages/blogs

Press Contact

Beetles Gel Polish PR Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Beetles Gel Polish