BeeVision, a dimensioner provider, adds exceptional accuracy and reliability with Microsoft's Time of Flight technology and Azure

BeeVision, based in Turkey and founded in 2014, builds and delivers state-of-the-art technologies for affordable 3D vision-based freight dimensioning solutions to more than 35 countries and for a wide variety of industries, including e-commerce, postal, logistics, retail, and manufacturing resulting up to 40% increase in their revenues.

Recognizing the best-in-class 3D technology by Microsoft, BeeVision has joined the Azure Depth Platform program. Leveraging Microsoft's Time of Flight (ToF) with BeeVision's dimensioning systems, they are now able to provide a sharp increase in accuracy over range for dimensioning and task automation.

BeeVision's recently announced cloud-based product – BeeHive now utilizes Microsoft Azure AI platform, to provide services such as measurement data and image collection, processing, sharing, and warehouse and vehicle efficiency boosting.

Azure helps BeeVision deliver solutions to optimize and automate truck loading and unloading. With Azure, BeeVision can connect different devices and systems into one, enabling it to analyze each source of information for better business insight, making BeeVision the optimal partner for forward-thinking logistics companies.

BeeVision's advanced vision and AI-based solutions make it fast and easy to measure virtually anything from small retail products to large pallets. BeeVision's innovative technology is powered by the company's proprietary image processing and dimensioning algorithms.

Microsoft sees 3D vision as the next wave of AI. The Azure Depth Platform program was created to democratize cloud-connected 3D vision and empower hardware companies, developers and SIs to create vision AI solutions. By joining the program as an early adopter, BeeVision gets direct access to an ecosystem of solution providers and customers.

BeeVision customers can capture the dimensions of their freight more accurately and with connected Azure Cloud.

"Microsoft has been the pioneer in 3D sensing technology. Leveraging Microsoft's superior ToF is a game-changer. With the integration of Azure Cloud platform, our AI-assisted products are built to scale. BeeVision customers of BeeVision will experience increased reliability in dimensioning and automation products, enabling them to streamline workflow, get real-time actionable suggestions, and process data faster." says Onur Andiç, co-founder of BeeVision.

"Microsoft is excited to welcome BeeVision into our depth platform community, and we are looking forward to seeing the solutions from our collaboration help digitally transform the operations of e-commerce, postal, logistics, and retail." says Daniel Bar who leads the Azure Depth Platform program for Microsoft.

About BeeVision

BeeVision is a leading dimensioner, barcode reader, and sorter provider and helps companies tackle the high cost and complexity of freight dimensioning and sortation. It offers cloud-integrated dimensioning solutions that help businesses improve their bottom line by helping get inventory in and out the door faster and more accurately while saving time and money for logistics teams.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Contact:

Onur Andic, Co-founder of BeeVision

[email protected]

SOURCE BeeVision