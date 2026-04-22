Beewise debuts Bees for Buildings program with Earth Month celebrations across the U.S.

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beewise, the company behind the AI- and robotics-powered BeeHome™, a holistic solution to the many challenges facing bees, today announced the kickoff of its Earth Month bee celebrations on behalf of its commercial real estate partners, including Lincoln Property Company, Longfellow Real Estate Partners, Belveron Partners, and Lakefront by Keystone. This April event series also marks the official nationwide launch of Bees for Buildings, the only corporate beekeeping program saving bees at scale by using BeeHomes™ in commercial and residential settings. The celebrations feature educational activations that raise community awareness about the critical role bees play in supporting both our food systems and broader ecosystem health.

Throughout the month, real estate industry innovators across the country are leveraging Bees for Buildings to offer engaging, interactive events grounded in pollinator stewardship and innovation to their tenants, employees, and residents. These premier property groups are choosing to spotlight bees during Earth Month across locations from the San Francisco Bay Area to Greater Boston.

"Real estate leaders are looking for a nature-based anchor amenity that engages their tenants while benefiting the local community and planet Earth," explains Beewise CEO and Co-Founder Saar Safra. A Bees for Buildings subscription offers access to bee-saving hive technology, white-glove service, hands-on educational programming, custom-branded honey jars, and a digital app where users can remotely see inside their BeeHome™ and explore colony health metrics. Safra continues, "We started Beewise with a mission to save bees in order to secure the global food supply. After working with hundreds of farmers at scale, including some of the largest agribusinesses in the world, we started hearing from our network in the built environment that they were also looking to make a measurable impact on bee health, not just stick a wooden box on their roof and forget about it." As a result, Bees for Buildings is designed to help integrate biodiversity and pollinator programs directly into engagement and sustainability initiatives, while furthering Beewise's mission to save bees at scale.

Of their upcoming bee celebration, Lincoln Property Company Senior Property Manager, Rich Piette, emphasizes, "Our Earth Day event is the perfect opportunity to share with our tenants how we're partnering with Beewise to bring pollinators and hands-on educational experiences to Emeryville. Plus, delicious local honey is always a favorite with our community."

About Beewise

Beewise is the largest global solution provider for beekeeping services, on a mission to save bees in order to secure the global food supply. Bees pollinate 75% of the crops we eat and 80% of the flowering plants that help make our cities healthier and more vibrant, and yet bees are dying at a rate that jeopardizes our food security: more than 50% of U.S. bee colonies die each year. We have created the BeeHome™, an AI-powered robotic beehive, as a climate adaptation solution to protect bees. The device's computer vision, precision robotics, and software enable remote beekeeping, allowing beekeepers, growers, and properties to experience lower colony losses, improved crop yields, and enhanced biodiversity, respectively. Innovative real estate organizations partner with Bees for Buildings to strengthen their environmental stewardship, enhance community experience, and differentiate their portfolio. Learn more at beesforbuildings.com.

Beewise Media Contact:

Tai Nicolopoulos

[email protected]

1 (844) 352-2337

SOURCE Beewise, Inc.