Beeyonder Launches Innovative Ticketing System and Website Updates to Enhance User Experience

Customers can now purchase tickets in bulk for their live virtual tours and watch videos with snippets of live walking and presentation tours around the world.

BOSTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeyonder, the leading platform for live and interactive virtual tours, is excited to announce new updates to its platform that are designed to enhance the user experience. The updates include the implementation of a ticket system for payment of virtual tours and as well as homepage updates designed to educate travelers about virtual travel and its benefits.

Learn more about virtual travel and how it works here.

Virtually travel around the world from anywhere. Speak directly to the guide and ask questions throughout the tour to experience the destination as if you are actually there. Join from your phone, tablet or computer; no other equipment necessary. Easy to book, easy to go.

Beeyonder's new ticketing system offers customers greater flexibility, allowing them to purchase tickets for one tour or buy in bulk for larger discounts and use the remainder towards future tours. This provides customers with greater ease of use and encourages repeat business. To provide more value, there are optional add-ons that can be purchased for each tour, such as unlimited concierge to assist with all your booking needs and moderator services for event management and communicating to guides. Beeyonder is also offering its signature sensory packages, which are customized digital booklets that include tour details and local insights to provide travelers with a more culturally immersive experience.

In addition to the new ticketing system, Beeyonder has updated its website to provide a more informative experience for its customers. The homepage has been redesigned for customers to see how interactive the virtual tours are, with additional stats about the business, while continuing to highlight exciting new and trending virtual tours. The company's corporate and DEI pages have also been updated to provide more information about what virtual travel is and the benefits of virtual travel for employees, such as how it helps to increase engagement and inclusion in the workplace.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience," said CEO and founder, Brittany Palmer. "These updates to our website and the creation of the ticketing system are designed to make it easier for our customers to purchase tours for organizations of all sizes and enjoy our live and interactive virtual experiences, while also enhancing their overall journey through our website."

Beeyonder has quickly become a leading provider of live and interactive virtual tours, offering customers the opportunity to explore new destinations and cultures from anywhere. As a customer-centric platform with over 450 tours in more than 55 countries, Beeyonder has focused on quality and customer satisfaction, earning them the reputation of being a trusted name in the travel industry.

To learn more about Beeyonder's live and interactive online virtual tours and to purchase tickets, visit the company's website at www.beeyonder.com.

About Beeyonder

Founded in 2020, Beeyonder is revolutionizing the way people experience the world and how they think about travel. Beeyonder is a customer-centric virtual tour company that offers inclusive and inspiring travel experiences to companies and organizations by vetted, qualified local tour guides around the world. Beeyonder offers over 450 unique touring experiences across more than 55 countries to corporations of all sizes, schools, senior groups and more. Discover stories of the world with Beeyonder.

