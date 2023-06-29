Beeyonder May Close Doors Despite Growing Interest in Virtual Travel Tours

News provided by

Beeyonder

29 Jun, 2023, 11:47 ET

The virtual travel company cannot continue operating without further investment.

BOSTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeyonder's founder, Brittany Palmer, announced today that Beeyonder may have to close its doors on July 20, 2023. Despite increased interest and tour bookings, the B2B live and interactive virtual travel tour marketplace platform has not garnered enough funding to continue operations. The platform has almost 500 walking and presentation style private tours in a number of languages, in almost 60 countries from more than 200 guides. 

See more about the company here.

Palmer said that Beeyonder's biggest barrier is general knowledge that these types of tours exist and the incredible benefits they can provide to hundreds of millions around the world, from those with disabilities that can't travel in person, to seniors, students, and libraries, to companies looking to enhance engagement and bring inclusiveness to their organization, and more. "We were tying up a bridge round in mid-March when SVB collapsed, causing a lead investor to reduce their investment significantly. As a result, we weren't able to put enough resources towards an education campaign that we knew would increase sales - all we need is a little more time and capital," Palmer said. With the current investor climate, they have been unable to find the funding needed to scale.

There are hundreds of millions of people in the US and around the world that would benefit from live and interactive virtual tours, where only a computer, tablet or phone is needed to connect with guides in different countries. For example, the guide walks you down the streets of Venice or takes you by camelback through the Great Pyramids, all in real-time, just as if you were there in person. "The team and I are so sad that we may have to close the doors. As someone with a disability who loves to travel, I want to make travel truly accessible. So many people - guides and guests - rely on us to make a living and see the world. We love that we have had a positive impact on so many lives over the last two and a half years," said Palmer.

If forced to close, those who have purchased subscriptions with tours still left will be reimbursed for unused credits and tickets; guides will be paid for all tours they have conducted prior to closing. Those guests who have purchased tours beyond July 20th will be refunded. 

For inquiries regarding investments, please email [email protected].

About Beeyonder

Beeyonder is a woman owned company, founded in 2020 by Brittany Palmer, a bilateral amputee and someone who also has experience as a caregiver. Beeyonder is revolutionizing the way people experience the world and how they think about travel. As a customer-centric virtual tour company, the platform offers inclusive and inspiring travel experiences to companies and organizations by vetted, qualified local tour guides around the world. Beeyonder offers over 450 unique touring experiences across more than 55 countries to corporations of all sizes, schools, senior groups and more. Discover stories of the world with Beeyonder.

Public Relations Contact:
Kristina Correia
VP of Marketing | Beeyonder, Inc.
[email protected]

Investment Contact:
Brittany Palmer
[email protected]com

SOURCE Beeyonder

