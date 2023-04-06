Beeyonder's business model creates a sustainable approach to virtual travel

Virtual Travel is Here to Stay

BOSTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeyonder, the premier virtual tour platform revolutionizing the way companies and people think about travel, continues its customer growth and expansion of locations and guides around the world amid news of Heygo's closing.

In recent news, virtual travel company, Heygo, has announced it is closing the platform on April 11, 2023, noting in a live Q&A session that the business model of tip-only just wasn't sustainable. This news has sparked conversation about the future of virtual travel outside of COVID. Virtual travel has positively impacted the lives of tens of thousands with its inclusive and accessible benefits. Those with disabilities who cannot travel to anyone looking for an affordable way to bring new events to corporations, senior facilities, and schools have found great value in these culturally immersive experiences.

Beeyonder's sustainable business model differs significantly from that of Heygo, providing reasonably priced private tours for travelers and fair compensation for the guides performing tours. Beeyonder takes a 20% commission on each tour, and the tour guide receives the remainder. This is substantially lower than Heygo's 40% commission. Setting fair, but profitable, pricing standards and commission rates allows Beeyonder to continue its upward growth of the marketplace through expansion to new locations around the world with new guides and servicing new markets, such as non-profits and educational institutions, in addition to its current clients in the senior and corporate sectors.

Founded in 2020 by Brittany Palmer, the virtual tourism company set out with a clear goal of rethinking travel in an accessible and sustainable way. Now, touting over 400 tours in more than 55 countries, Beeyonder aims to expand its world scope to deliver even more incredible experiences in the near future.

"Our sustainable model continues to align with our vision of truly rethinking travel and providing fair compensation to guides who create each unique and immersive virtual tour," says Brittany Palmer, CEO of Beeyonder. "We will continue to improve our travelers' experiences while bringing equal access to the world for those who are unable to."

