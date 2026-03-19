Before a Surrogacy Journey Begins, There's One Conversation That Matters Most

ConceiveAbilities Sets the Gold Standard in Surrogate Support During Surrogacy Awareness Month

CHICAGO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Before a surrogacy journey begins, the most important step is often the first conversation: talking to your partner. For over 30 years, ConceiveAbilities has guided women and their families through this life-changing decision, providing expert insights, answers to the questions partners ask most, and unmatched support that has set the gold standard in surrogate care.

Thinking about becoming a surrogate? The first step often starts at home. In this podcast, we share expert tips on how to talk to your spouse or partner about surrogacy—how to share your motivations, listen to their concerns, and navigate the conversation with empathy and understanding. Learn how clear communication can help both partners feel supported and confident as you explore the journey of becoming a gestational surrogate. Speed Speed Thinking about surrogacy? Get expert tips on how to start the conversation about becoming a surrogate with your spouse or partner.

For many women, the desire to become a surrogate grows quietly over months—or even years—before they share the idea with a spouse or partner. By the time the words are spoken, they are often well-informed and deeply committed. For partners, hearing the idea for the first time can bring a mix of emotions—curiosity, concern, surprise, or pride. Every partner's engagement looks different, and ConceiveAbilities honors that individuality—whether they want to be deeply involved or prefer a quieter supporting role.

In recognition of Surrogacy Awareness Month, ConceiveAbilities is spotlighting How to Talk to Your Partner About Becoming a Surrogate: Expert Tips to Start the Conversation With Confidence. The agency provides comprehensive guidance for surrogates and their families through a team of nurses, fertility clinic coordinators, mental health professionals, and surrogacy specialists who help couples navigate every question—from medical safety and legal protections to emotional support and family logistics. Partners are supported in defining their own role, whether that means attending appointments, helping with logistics, or offering encouragement from the sidelines.

On the agency's podcast, All Things Conceivable, host Nazca Fontes speaks with Lori Jurecko, MA, LSW, and Allyson Meadows, who share expert tips for starting the conversation with a partner.

"Women often think about becoming a surrogate long before they say it out loud," said Jurecko. "For partners, the idea is brand new. Once they understand the process and the meaning behind it, many go from hesitant to incredibly supportive."

Meadows adds, "Almost every partner I've met ends up proud and inspired. They see the extraordinary impact their spouse is making in another family's life—regardless of how involved they choose to be."

ConceiveAbilities' comprehensive surrogate support includes:

Industry-leading surrogate compensation

Best-in-class matching

Expert guidance on legal, medical coverage, and the surrogate IVF process

Mental health resources from early exploration through postpartum recovery

The agency also provides answers to the top questions partners ask, including how a surrogate pregnancy affects family life, time commitments, emotional attachments, legal responsibilities, and financial considerations. By addressing these concerns early, couples can approach surrogacy as an informed and confident team, with partners defining their own level of involvement.

"Trust is built through transparency, expertise, and support at every step," says Michelle DeMonte, Vice President of Surrogate Engagement. "Our goal is to empower women considering surrogacy while ensuring their partners feel informed, comfortable, and supported—no matter how active or hands-off their role may be."

Ready to start your surrogacy journey? Learn more about becoming a surrogate today.

Celebrating 30 Years of Empowering Surrogates and Families

ConceiveAbilities is a leading national egg donor and surrogacy agency that has helped families grow for over 30 years. Known for industry-leading surrogate care, the agency provides expert guidance, comprehensive support, and robust resources for surrogates and intended parents alike.

SOURCE ConceiveAbilities