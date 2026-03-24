ConceiveAbilities Launches 'Surrogacy Spark Series' Highlighting Why Women Become Surrogates

Every surrogate we meet embodies strength, compassion, and a calling to change lives in the most extraordinary way. Post this

This shared sense of purpose is reflected across decades of experience showing that women who become surrogates are highly motivated, well-informed, and deeply committed to helping others build families.

"Purpose-driven women don't just dream of making a difference, they act on it," says Michelle DeMonte, Vice President of Surrogate Engagement. "Every surrogate we meet embodies strength, compassion, and a calling to change lives in the most extraordinary way—as featured in the new Surrogacy Spark Series."

Stories of Courage and Compassion

Danielle, inspired by her own potential PCOS diagnosis and fears she might not conceive naturally, wanted to give the gift of life to another family. Thankfully, she built her own family—but those early worries drove her to help another woman experience motherhood's joy while teaching her kids the meaning of generosity. "I couldn't imagine my life without kids and wanted someone else to feel that joy every day. I sought the perfect fit—a connection beyond surrogacy. I'm not related to the baby; I'm not giving her up, I'm giving her back to her parents."

Rachelle, a military spouse and mother of five, felt a calling to serve beyond her own family—just as her husband serves their country. She saw surrogacy as a way to give back in a deeply personal way, helping another family experience the joy of parenthood. "I felt like God created me to be a surrogate. When I see the intended parents holding their baby for the first time, it's the most incredible reward."

Briana watched her best friend struggle with infertility, inspiring her to become a surrogate. It's been a life-changing journey—beyond words—that has now moved her to share the surrogacy opportunity with her TikTok followers, motivating more women to help build families. "Being able to make someone a mom has forever changed my life."

These stories reflect the extraordinary humanity, courage, and purpose of women who become surrogates. They are at the heart of surrogacy—and why ConceiveAbilities is proud to be a trusted agency for women considering this path.

"Surrogates like these women are heroes who transform lives," said Nazca Fontes, Founder & Executive Chairman. "Our 30 years of experience ensure they thrive every step of the way."

Together, these women remind us that every act of surrogacy begins with something deeply personal—a spark of compassion that changes lives forever. Watch the complete Surrogacy Spark Series on YouTube.

Could this be your spark? Learn what it takes to become a surrogate—and discover how your compassion could change someone's world.

Why ConceiveAbilities Leads in Surrogacy Care

With 30 years of experience, ConceiveAbilities is a trusted surrogacy agency offering comprehensive care, competitive compensation, and individualized support from matching through postpartum recovery. Surrogates are empowered throughout their journey—with a voice in the process, the ability to choose their match, and expert guidance at every stage.

SOURCE ConceiveAbilities