ConceiveAbilities' #MilkDonationChallenge Surpasses 7 Million Ounces Donated to Babies in Need

Originally launched in response to the infant formula shortage, the #MilkDonationChallenge was designed to raise awareness about milk donation and encourage lactating women to support medically fragile infants and families facing feeding challenges. Since then, the initiative has grown far beyond its original goal, fueled by the generosity of thousands of women across the country and the support of healthcare professionals, parenting advocates, and community partners.

Milk Donation Challenge champion Andrea Hayes, recently featured in People for her 8,000-ounce pumping journey, shares:

"Milk donation has the power to support families during some of their most vulnerable moments, and being part of a community that makes that possible is incredibly meaningful to me. I'm honored to contribute to a mission that extends beyond my own family."

The campaign's reach has expanded through the support of lactation and breastfeeding experts, nurses, parenting influencers, pregnancy and birth advocates, and mission-aligned partners who have helped share the importance of milk donation with wider communities.

For some women, the impact of the #MilkDonationChallenge has gone even deeper. What began as an act of support for babies and families in need became the beginning of a larger journey of giving—one that ultimately led them to surrogacy.

One of those women is Renee Dole, a former milk donor who later chose to become a surrogate. After donating milk through the births of her three sons, Renee found herself asking how she could continue helping other families in a meaningful way. That desire to keep giving eventually led her to surrogacy.

"People always ask me why I became a surrogate, and the answer is simple: donating breast milk changed me. It showed me how powerful it can be to give a part of yourself to help someone else. After donating for years through the births of my three sons, I kept asking myself, 'How can I keep paying it forward?' I felt so lucky to be a mom, and surrogacy became the most meaningful way I knew to help another woman experience that too."

For milk donors inspired to extend their giving journey, learn how to become a surrogate and help even more families.

Watch Renee share how milk donation led her to surrogacy on YouTube.

The #MilkDonationChallenge remains open through June 30, 2026, inviting more women to participate in a movement that continues to create meaningful impact for babies and families. Eligible participants receive a $250 gift card in recognition of the time and effort involved in donation.

"Reaching 7 million ounces is a powerful reminder of what women can do when they come together to help others," said Nazca Fontes, CEO of ConceiveAbilities. "What began as a response to a moment of urgent need has grown into something much bigger—a community built on compassion, generosity, and the desire to support families in extraordinary ways. Whether through milk donation or surrogacy, these women are changing lives."

From one ounce to seven million, the #MilkDonationChallenge reflects the extraordinary impact of collective generosity—and the many ways women continue to support babies, families, and one another.

About ConceiveAbilities

Celebrating 30 years of helping families grow, ConceiveAbilities is a leading surrogacy and egg donor agency dedicated to supporting women who choose to become surrogates and helping intended parents and egg donors navigate the family-building journey. With expert guidance, compassionate support, and innovative programs, ConceiveAbilities empowers surrogates to make a life-changing impact while ensuring a positive, supported experience. Initiatives like the #MilkDonationChallenge highlight how surrogates and donors extend their generosity, creating lasting connections and helping families thrive.

SOURCE ConceiveAbilities