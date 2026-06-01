Before Launches Brilliant Breath MouthWash

North America's First Fully Home Compostable Mouthwash in Plant-Based Vivomer Packaging

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Before, a leader in clean oral care and award-winning toothpaste, proudly announces the launch of Before Brilliant Breath MouthWash, a next-generation rinse designed to elevate breath freshness while supporting a balanced and healthy oral microbiome.

Marking a major innovation milestone, it is the first mouthwash in North America packaged in fully home compostable, plastic-free Vivomer, made entirely from plants.

Meet Brilliant Breath MouthWash: North America’s first fully home-compostable, plastic-free mouthwash bottle, made with plant-based packaging. (CNW Group/Before Company)

Formulated with Before's signature SuperMint flavor, Brilliant Breath delivers an instant cooling boost and long-lasting freshness you can feel immediately. Unlike conventional mouthwashes that rely on alcohol and harsh ingredients that can strip the oral microbiome, Before Brilliant Breath MouthWash is formulated without alcohol, peroxide, SLS, parabens, or dyes, offering a clean, gentle, and super fresh rinse.

"We've always believed fresh breath shouldn't come at the expense of your oral health," said Steve Thorp, CEO and Co-Founder of Before. "Traditional mouthwash can feel like a fire drill for your mouth. Brilliant Breath brings the cool, long-lasting freshness people love, but in a microbiome-friendly formula that actually supports your teeth and overall mouth health."

Sea salt helps sweep away debris for cleaner teeth and gums, while hyaluronic acid, aloe, zinc, and vitamin C work together to nourish oral tissues and promote microbiome balance.

Key Benefits

Kills harmful bacteria and combats bad breath

Sea salt removes particles for cleaner teeth and gums

Hyaluronic acid and vitamin C help restore moisture and microbiome balance

Before's SuperMint flavor delivers incredible taste and long-lasting freshness, elevating your daily oral care routine

Leaping Bunny certified and vegan friendly

World's first mouthwash in fully home compostable, zero-plastic Vivomer packaging

1% of sales fund environmental initiatives through BeforeCares™

A Sustainable Breakthrough in Oral Care

The bottle is made from Vivomer, an advanced plant-based natural material developed by Shellworks. Fully home compostable and plastic-free, Vivomer helps reduce reliance on traditional petroleum-based plastics that pollute landfills and oceans.

"Vivomer represents a new generation of materials designed to work in harmony with nature," said Amir Afshar, Co-Founder, Shellworks. "We're proud to collaborate with Before to bring this innovation to oral care, proving that high-performance packaging can be made entirely from plants, be entirely stable in use and yet safely return to the earth at end of life."

Availability

Beginning June 1, 2026, Before Brilliant Breath Mouthwash will debut at beforecompany.com across the U.S. and Canada, on Amazon, and exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide within the retailer's Forager Innovation Set.

About Before

Before is an award-winning oral care company redefining the category with a modern approach to everyday routines. Built on the belief that oral care should support whole-mouth and overall body health, Before creates clean, effective products that make daily care feel better. Rooted in product experience, thoughtful design, and environmental impact, every ingredient, material, and detail is consciously chosen with quality, efficacy, and sustainability in mind.

About Shellworks

Shellworks is a London-based biomaterial company that allows brands to break free of plastic by offering a truly sustainable, competitive alternative to petroleum-derived polymers and produce beautiful products without guilt or compromise. Vivomer is nature's answer to plastic, performant in use, impermanence after. Free of toxins, Phthalates, BPA, and microplastics it does not compromise on performance, people or planet.

SOURCE Before Company