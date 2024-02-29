Before the Butcher Adds Restaurant Partner, Expands Distribution for Award-Winning Plant-Based Pepperoni

Before the Butcher's plant-based pepperoni now distributed nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Before the Butcher – a leading manufacturer of plant-based proteins including beef, chicken, and sausage – is announcing two partnerships to expand the availability of their award-winning plant-based pepperoni which offers all the flavor and texture of classic pepperoni, without the meat.

Before the Butcher has recently expanded their partnership with DOT Foods to distribute their pepperoni to foodservice distributors throughout the U.S. DOT Foods currently retails over 125,000 products, sourced from 1,000+ food industry manufacturers around the world.

This versatile plant-based pepperoni has a wide range of applications, making it perfect for foodservice operators seeking a meatless protein that can be used in pizzas, sandwiches, and other classic Italian recipes.

Additionally, Before the Butcher has entered into a partnership with Chicago's iconic Rosati's Pizza to roll out a national test of both their plant-based pepperoni and Italian sausage ground. Rosati's plans to incorporate the product into their new 'Fit Pizza' a new specialty pizza that features less fat, less cholesterol, trans and saturated fats. The new Rosati's Fit Pizza will be available in select stores across the U.S., beginning in March.

"Our plant-based pepperoni has seen an amazing response with food industry experts recognizing its taste, texture, and versatility since we released the product late last year," said Danny O'Malley, Founder and President of Before the Butcher. "Our partnerships with Rosati's Pizza and DOT Foods will put this delicious, highest-quality, flavorful pepperoni in front of a growing segment of plant-based consumers nationwide."

This 'meat-free' pepperoni is gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, dairy-free, cholesterol-free, hormone-free, and antibiotic-free, making it a preferred option for health-conscious consumers. It's made from natural ingredients and uses a proprietary blend of pea protein, radish extract, paprika and other spices to give the pepperoni a hint of spice that captures an old world flavor profile matching the best meat-based pepperoni from around the world.

Before the Butcher's plant-based pepperoni is part of a robust portfolio of products including plant-based patties, beef, taco, Italian & chorizo grounds, chicken chunks, beef tips, pulled pork and their economical Mainstream line of plant-based patties. Their products are made in the USA and are the perfect substitute for anyone looking to reduce their meat consumption without sacrificing flavor or texture.

Before the Butcher will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West from March 14-16th (Booth #346) in Anaheim and the International Pizza Expo from March 19-21st (Booth #2021) in Las Vegas.

For more information about Before the Butcher's plant-based pepperoni, visit their website at www.btbfoods.com .

About Before the Butcher

Before the Butcher, one of the original pioneers in the category, offers one of the market's largest and most diverse portfolio of plant-based meat alternatives, serving the growing number of health conscious consumers interested in reducing their meat consumption. Meatless options range from beef and chicken burgers and breakfast sausage patties – available through both retail and foodservice channels – to chorizo, pulled pork, ground Italian sausage, chicken chunks, beef tips, taco crumbles and the new pepperoni, all developed for foodservice use. The company also produces an economy-priced Mainstream brand. For more information, visit www.btbfoods.com

SOURCE Before the Butcher