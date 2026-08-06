Before You Plant, Build, or Break Ground: Southwest Gas Urges Residents and Contractors to Contact 811

Ahead of National 811 Day, free 811 requests help prevent avoidable damage to underground utilities

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From planting a tree to installing a fence or upgrading irrigation, a successful project starts with knowing what's below before digging begins. Ahead of National 811 Day on August 11, Southwest Gas is reminding homeowners, renters, and contractors to contact 811 before breaking ground on any project to help prevent injuries, property damage, service outages, and damage to underground utility lines.

National 811 Day on August 11 is an annual public awareness day focused on safe digging. Contacting 811 by calling the number or submitting an online request at call811.com at least two working days before digging allows utility-owned underground lines to be marked at no cost before work begins. This helps prevent damage to natural gas, electric, water, and other essential services.

In 2025, Southwest Gas processed approximately 980,000 requests to have underground utility lines marked across its service territory, and companywide damage to underground natural gas infrastructure decreased 4.5 percent compared to 2024. Even with that progress, homeowners who began digging projects without first contacting 811 accounted for the largest share of damage to underground natural gas lines across Southwest Gas' service territories, with the majority of those incidents involving hand tools. The data highlights why contacting 811 before digging is an important step for projects of any size.

Before digging, Southwest Gas encourages residents and contractors to:

Hand dig carefully within two feet of newly marked lines

within two feet of newly marked lines Use blunt tools like rounded shovels to avoid puncturing lines

like rounded shovels to avoid puncturing lines Watch for soil changes or unexpected materials that may signal proximity to a utility line

or unexpected materials that may signal proximity to a utility line Verify line depth and location, don't rely on assumptions or old markings

Southwest Gas also offers free damage-prevention training across its service territory to contractors, landscapers, plumbers, municipalities, and homeowners. The training covers state-specific excavation requirements, safe digging best practices, how to work around marked lines, and what to do in the event of a suspected line strike. More information is available at swgas.com/damage-prevention-training.

Know the Signs of a Natural Gas Leak

If you damage or suspect damage to a natural gas line, even if you are not a Southwest Gas customer, leave the area immediately and from a safe location call 911 and Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020.

A natural gas leak may be detected by:

A strong odor, similar to sulfur or rotten eggs

A hissing or roaring sound near the ground or appliances

Blowing dirt, bubbling water, or unexplained dead vegetation

For more information about safe digging practices, visit swgas.com/dig-safe. For more information about natural gas safety, visit swgas.com/safety.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe, reliable, and affordable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, please visit www.swgas.com.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation