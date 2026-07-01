Southwest Gas Shares Summer Safety and Energy Saving Tips

LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaching, Southwest Gas is encouraging customers to prioritize safety as outdoor gatherings, grilling, and seasonal energy use increase across its service territories.

From backyard barbecues to outdoor fire pits, natural gas plays a key role in summer activities. Southwest Gas reminds customers to take a few simple precautions to keep family, friends, and communities safe while enjoying the season.

With increased outdoor activity during the summer months, customers should do the following regarding all natural gas appliances:

Inspect grills and fire pits before use. Check connections, valves, and hoses for cracks, holes, or leaks.

Check connections, valves, and hoses for cracks, holes, or leaks. Use outdoor appliances outdoors only. Grills should never be used indoors, in garages, or near enclosed spaces.

Grills should never be used indoors, in garages, or near enclosed spaces. Follow manufacturer instructions for all equipment and ensure proper ventilation.

for all equipment and ensure proper ventilation. Use outdoor fire pits safely. Keep them a safe distance from structures, avoid placing them under covered patios unless approved, and fully extinguish flames after use.

Keep them a safe distance from structures, avoid placing them under covered patios unless approved, and fully extinguish flames after use. Keep appliances and flames away from gas infrastructure, especially fireworks. Maintain distance from gas meters and pipelines, especially when using fireworks or open flames. Never ignite fireworks near natural gas meters, grills, outdoor fire pits, or other natural gas appliances or equipment.

Summer also brings increased use of natural gas—from outdoor cooking and entertaining to hot water use and travel-related energy needs. Practicing safe usage helps ensure reliable service throughout the season.

In addition to safety, Southwest Gas encourages customers to manage energy use during warmer months with the following tips:

Set your natural gas water heater to the lowest temperature that still provides sufficient hot water, typically 120 degrees. Water naturally runs warmer in summer, helping reduce energy use.

Check window and door seals for compromised weatherstripping. Sealing air leaks can reduce energy expenses by up to 30 percent.

Only heat pools when necessary or prior to use.

Check and replace air filters regularly, ideally monthly during peak use, to help HVAC systems run efficiently and extend their lifespan.

Schedule an annual HVAC tune-up with a licensed contractor to ensure optimal performance.

Make simple adjustments like closing blinds during peak afternoon heat, turning off ceiling fans in unoccupied rooms, and unplugging electronics while on vacation.

As always, if you suspect a natural gas leak leave the area immediately and move to a safe location before calling 911 and Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020. Warning signs include a distinct sulfur-like odor, similar to rotten eggs, unusual hissing or roaring sounds near a pipeline, bubbling water in the ground or dead or discolored vegetation around a gas line.

For more information on staying safe and reducing energy use this summer, visit swgas.com/energy-saving-tips.

Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe, reliable, and affordable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, please visit swgas.com.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation