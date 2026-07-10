Southwest Gas Foundation Wraps "Month of Giving" with $60,000 Donation and more than 6,000 Care Kits to Support Unhoused Neighbors Across Arizona, Nevada, and California

Southwest Gas Foundation and Southwest Gas employees partnered with local nonprofits to provide critical supplies and support to individuals, families, and youth experiencing homelessness

Link to Hi-Res Photos: https://we.tl/t-NprN94FYvAo2MMtD; Courtesy of Southwest Gas Foundation

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Gas Foundation (Foundation), the philanthropic arm of Southwest Gas Corporation (Southwest Gas or Company), wrapped its "Month of Giving" with employee volunteer events across Arizona, Nevada, and California. The "Month of Giving" also recognized the Foundation's 60th Anniversary and highlighted its long-standing commitment to cultivating nonprofit partnerships to support those in need.

Southwest Gas Corporation Logo

During the events, Southwest Gas employees and their family members assembled more than 6,000 care kits to support individuals experiencing homelessness. The care kits are being distributed by local nonprofit partners, including: Central Arizona Shelter Services, Northern Nevada Dream Center, Elko Friends in Service, Youth On Their Own, HELP of Southern Nevada, and Family Assistance Program.

"The Southwest Gas Foundation's 60th anniversary is not only a moment to reflect on its legacy, but an opportunity to continue putting our commitment to community into action," said Justin Brown, President and CEO of Southwest Gas. "Through the Month of Giving, our employees worked alongside longtime nonprofit partners across Arizona, Nevada, and California to help provide comfort, dignity, and support to those in need. That spirit of service reflects who we are as a company and the lasting impact we can all make when we come together for our communities."

By the Numbers

During the month of June, the Foundation contributed $60,000 to provide essential hygiene, heat relief, and outreach items for the care kits. Through the employee volunteer program BLUE (Building Lives Up Everywhere), Southwest Gas employees and their family members assembled:

2,000 care kits with Central Arizona Shelter Services

with 500 care kits with Nevada Dream Center and Elko Friends in Service

kits with and 1,000 care kits with Youth On Their Own

with 2,000 care kits with HELP of Southern Nevada

kits with 1,000 care kits with Family Assistance Program

Notable Quotes

For local nonprofits, strong community partnerships are essential in providing critical resources, pathways to stability, and hope for individuals experiencing homelessness and housing instability:

Central Arizona Shelter Services

"Strong community partnerships are essential to helping individuals move from crisis to stability," said Nathan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Central Arizona Shelter Services. "Southwest Gas and the Southwest Gas Foundation have been incredible partners, not only through their financial support but through the time and energy their employees dedicate to our mission. The care kits assembled today will provide resources and comfort to individuals experiencing homelessness while demonstrating that our community cares about their well-being and success."

Northern Nevada Dream Center

"Our mission is rooted in turning compassion into action by bringing hope and relief to the most vulnerable in our community," said Kristell Tenorio, Northern Nevada Dream Center Pantry Manager. "The Southwest Gas Foundation and Southwest Gas employees have been incredible partners throughout the years, supporting our mission and giving their time to help us make a meaningful difference. The care kits assembled today for the unhoused are more than essential supplies, they are a powerful reminder that our community cares and supports these individuals on their journey to stability."

Family Assistance Program

"Events like this demonstrate the impact that can be made when organizations, volunteers, and community partners come together around a shared purpose," said Jobi Wood, Family Assistance Program Director of Youth Services, FAMSPOT, and Youth Drop-in Center. "The support of Southwest Gas and the Southwest Gas Foundation helps us extend our reach and better serve individuals facing difficult circumstances. We are grateful for their continued commitment to strengthening our community and supporting those who need it most."

Youth On Their Own

"When students have reliable access to basic necessities, they are better positioned to focus on school, graduate, and pursue their goals," said Bethany Neumann, Youth On Their Own Director of Development & Communications. "Partnerships like the one we share with Southwest Gas and the Southwest Gas Foundation help make that possible. We are grateful for their continued support over the years and for the volunteers who are helping ensure local students have access to resources that promote stability, confidence, and long-term success."

Help of Southern Nevada

"We are incredibly grateful to the Southwest Gas Foundation and the dedicated employees of Southwest Gas who volunteered their time to assemble these outreach kits," said Abby Quinn, Chief Community Relations Officer for HELP of Southern Nevada. "For individuals experiencing homelessness, access to necessities like food, hydration and personal care items can make a meaningful difference, especially during the extreme heat. Partnerships like this demonstrate the power of community collaboration and compassion in supporting our most vulnerable neighbors."

For more information on the Foundation and its commitment to community, visit www.swgas.com/community.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe, reliable, and affordable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, please visit www.swgas.com.

About The Southwest Gas Foundation

The Southwest Gas Foundation has spent six decades partnering with 501(c)(3) organizations to open doors of opportunities, provide support in times of need, and create a legacy of impact that benefits generations to come. Funded by shareholders, the Foundation is committed to enriching lives and strengthening communities. For more information, please visit www.swgas.com/community.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation