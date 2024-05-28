BeFra Announces Transfer of Listing of Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Nasdaq: BWMX) ("BeFra" or the "Company") the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico through Betterware and Jafra, announced today that the Company will transfer the listing and trading of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"). The Company expects to commence trading as a NYSE-listed company on June 7, 2024 upon market open. The Company's common stock will continue trading under its current ticker symbol "BWMX" after the transfer.

Luis Campos, Chairman of the Board, commented, "We're pleased to announce the transfer of our company's stock listing to the NYSE, one of the world's most prestigious trading platforms, and look forward to the benefit of the stability embodied by the NYSE's well-established hybrid trading model's success in mitigating trading volatility." Andres Campos, BeFra's CEO, commented, "This strategic move reflects our confidence in the NYSE's market infrastructure and global visibility. We look forward to leveraging all the advantages of the NYSE platform, which combines world-class technology with human oversight and accountability, to expand our reach and create long-term value for all of our stockholders."

"We're thrilled to welcome Betterware de Mexico to the New York Stock Exchange," said John Tuttle, Vice Chair, NYSE Group. "As an NYSE-listed company, the company joins a global community of 2,400 icons and disruptors leveraging the visibility and industry-leading market quality our exchange uniquely provides."

About Betterware

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on offering innovative products that solve specific needs related to household organization, practicality, space-saving, and hygiene. Through the acquisition of JAFRA on April 7, 2022, the Company now offers a leading brand of direct-to-consumer in the Beauty market in Mexico and the United States where it offers Fragrances, Color & Cosmetics, Skin Care, and Toiletries. The combined company possesses an asset-light business model with low capital expenditure requirements and a track record of strong profitability, double digit rates of revenue growth and free cash flow generation. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico and in the United States of America.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

