BeFra Appoints Diego Gaxiola as Independent Director to Its Board

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Nasdaq: BWMX) ("BeFra" or the "Company") announced today that Mr. Diego Gaxiola has been appointed as Independent Director to BeFra's Board, effective May 13, 2024.

Following Mr. Gaxiola's appointment, the Company's Board comprises eleven members who possess a broad range of experience and skills in key areas such as strategy, finance, digital business, and marketing. Eight of the eleven Board members are Independent Directors.

Luis G. Campos, Executive Chairman of the Board, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Diego to our Board. Diego is a proven leader with over 20 years of experience in financial and administrative roles at leading consumer companies, and he possesses deep knowledge of both the Mexican and global consumer markets. We look forward to benefitting from Diego's expertise and are confident he will provide valuable perspectives as we advance our domestic and international growth strategies."

Mr. Gaxiola has served as Global CFO for Grupo Bimbo, the world's leading and largest baking company, since 2017, and has over 20 years of experience in similar roles. Previously, Mr. Gaxiola was CFO of Alsea, a leading operator of fast-food establishments, coffee shops and casual restaurants in Latin America and Spain that bear some of the world's leading brands. Prior to Alsea, he worked for Grupo Desc in corporate finance and at Grupo Televisa.

Mr. Gaxiola has a master's degree in finance from Universidad Anáhuac and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Newport and Universidad Iberoamericana.

About Betterware

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on offering innovative products that solve specific needs related to household organization, practicality, space-saving, and hygiene. Through the acquisition of JAFRA on April 7, 2022, the Company now offers a leading brand of direct-to-consumer in the Beauty market in Mexico and the United States where it offers Fragrances, Color & Cosmetics, Skin Care, and Toiletries. The combined company possesses an asset-light business model with low capital expenditure requirements and a track record of strong profitability, double digit rates of revenue growth and free cash flow generation. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico and in the United States of America.

