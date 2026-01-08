BEGA North America Launches BEGA Connect: Cloud-Based Lighting Control for Architectural Outdoor Projects

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BEGA North America announces the launch of BEGA Connect, a powerful new architectural lighting management system that brings cloud-based, Narrowband IoT-enabled lighting control to outdoor lighting projects of any scale.

BEGA Connect delivers intuitive, remote access and full system control of exterior architectural lighting with no local server or complex IT infrastructure required. The platform is built for simplicity, reliability, and adaptability.

BEGA Connect brings cloud-based lighting control to outdoor architectural environments - no local server or IT setup required. BEGA Connect puts the focus on what matters: simple, intuitive control. The mobile and web apps feature a streamlined, user-friendly interface that's easy to navigate - no technical expertise required.

With BEGA Connect, lighting professionals and facility managers can:

Monitor and control installations from anywhere . The BEGA Connect app enables commissioning, remote configuration, and monitoring of a lighting system via smartphone, tablet, or web browser.





. The BEGA Connect app enables commissioning, remote configuration, and monitoring of a lighting system via smartphone, tablet, or web browser. Leverage DALI and IoT integration . Use the DALI Connector to link existing DALI-2 systems to the cloud, or the Air Connectors to reach remote installations via Narrowband IoT, even in locations without a local network.





. Use the DALI Connector to link existing DALI-2 systems to the cloud, or the Air Connectors to reach remote installations via Narrowband IoT, even in locations without a local network. Build a cohesive, scalable control system. BEGA has adopted an open protocol, standardizing on established DALI-2 and Zhaga Book 18 Ed. 3.0 guidelines that allow products from different manufacturers to interoperate seamlessly.





BEGA has adopted an open protocol, standardizing on established DALI-2 and Zhaga Book 18 Ed. 3.0 guidelines that allow products from different manufacturers to interoperate seamlessly. Eliminate ongoing fees . BEGA Connect only requires an initial hardware investment; there are no recurring licensing or runtime charges.





. BEGA Connect only requires an initial hardware investment; there are no recurring licensing or runtime charges. Rely on secure, cloud-based infrastructure. Data resides on cloud servers in Germany and adheres to strict European data-protection standards.

"At BEGA, we view lighting not just as illumination but as an integral part of architecture," says Lee Warren, Director of Sales. With BEGA Connect, that vision comes to life. The platform enables lighting to respond, adapt, and integrate seamlessly with building and landscape design.

From modest outdoor façades to large-scale landmark lighting installations, BEGA Connect simplifies the process while giving full control to lighting designers, electrical engineers, and facilities teams.

BEGA Connect is now available for architectural lighting projects. For guidance on system specification, integration, and project planning, BEGA Connect experts stand ready to assist. For more information, contact your local BEGA representative or visit connect.bega.com/en-us.

About BEGA North America:

BEGA is a global company, active in 120 countries with an operational footprint spanning Germany, Belgium, France, and the United States. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, BEGA North America serves the Western Hemisphere and is a premier manufacturer of architectural outdoor lighting, control, and furniture solutions. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in California and Colorado, BEGA North America is committed to setting the industry standard related to quality, sustainability, and timeless design.

For further information, please contact our team of experts directly:

BEGA North America

Email: [email protected]

connect.bega.com/en-us

Media Contact:

Kate Ehoff, Marketing Communications Manager

BEGA North America

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (805) 684-0533

www.bega-us.com

SOURCE BEGA North America