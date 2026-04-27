BEGGIN' NAMED OFFICIAL DOG TREAT OF U.S. SOCCER; LAUNCHES BEGGIN' XI COMPETITION TO BUILD THE ULTIMATE ROSTER OF DOGS

Starting today, fans can head to purina.com/begginXI to submit a photo of their dog showing off their soccer-worthy skills, personality, or U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) team spirit for an opportunity to make the squad. Whether your dog is fast like a forward, loyal like a superfan, or charismatic like a coach, they could earn a coveted spot on the Beggin' XI roster. And here's the best part: every dog wins. Every single submission earns a free bag of Beggin' treats via a mailed coupon, plus an opportunity to win exclusive U.S. Soccer prizes including official merch and jerseys. Submissions close on May 17, 2026.

"As someone who has spent a considerable amount of time thinking about soccer and an equally considerable amount of time thinking about dogs, I can say without hesitation that Beggin' XI is the crossover event I didn't know I needed," said Brendan Hunt, actor and host for the Beggin' XI campaign. "What I enjoy most about this campaign is that every dog wins. Every dog that enters gets free Beggin' treats, which honestly feels like the most generous prize structure I've ever been associated with."

How It Works:

Beggin' will handpick the final Beggin' XI roster from all entries received, then America will vote on the Top Dog to crown the grand prize winner, who will receive a once-in-a-lifetime flyaway experience to a U.S. Soccer match this summer, and an exclusive Beggin' and US Men's Soccer Team Prize Box . Voting closes June 7, 2026. Fans can also vote in the myPurina app to earn 400 bonus points redeemable for toys, coupons, exclusive merch, and more.

"Fandom today is not just about what happens on the field, but about how people connect to the team in their everyday lives," said David Wright, Chief Commercial Officer at U.S. Soccer. "The Beggin' XI is a great example of how we're bringing people together around the game, alongside their pets, in a way that feels personal and fun."

Score a Goal for Your Dog's Treat Bowl

To up the ante even further, Beggin' is launching new U.S. Soccer Crest Bacon Flavor Dog Treats. With real bacon as the #1 ingredient and a fun crest shape inspired by the U.S. Soccer crest logo, they're the perfect size for celebrating every goal, surviving every penalty kick nail-biter, or rewarding your dog just for being the best teammate on the couch. Whether your dog is team captain or star striker, these drool-worthy treats are guaranteed to get tails wagging from coast to coast.

The Beggin' U.S. Soccer Crest Bacon Flavor Dog Treats are proudly crafted in USA facilities and available at retailers nationwide in 6 oz., 25 oz., and 40 oz. packages.

Don't miss your dog's shot at soccer stardom. Visit purina.com/begginXI today to submit your entry before May 17, 2026.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About U.S. Soccer

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the official governing body of the sport in the United States. Our vision is clear; we exist in service to soccer. Our ambition, working across the soccer ecosystem, is to ignite a national passion for the game. We believe soccer is more than a sport; it is a force for good. We are focused in three areas: Soccer Everywhere, ensuring everyone, everywhere experiences the joy of soccer; Soccer Success, our 27 National Teams and pro leagues winning on the world stage; and Soccer Investment, maximizing and diversifying investments to sustainably grow the game at all levels. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.

SOURCE Beggin'