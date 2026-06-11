AMERICA HAS SPOKEN: BEGGIN' UNVEILS THE BEGGIN' XI TOP DOG

Almost a thousand dogs threw their hats (and their tennis balls) in the ring to be considered for the squad, and Beggin' handpicked eleven of the finest finalists and then turned it over to America to vote for their favorite. Nearly 38,000 votes later, Hudson has proven himself one very good dog and officially earned the right to lead the greatest four-legged roster soccer has ever seen.

Meet the Top Dog

As Beggin' XI's Top Dog, Hudson and his human will receive an exclusive Beggin' and U.S. Men's Soccer Team Prize Box and a once-in-a-lifetime flyaway experience to a U.S. Soccer match this summer. It's the kind of match day experience most fans can only dream about, courtesy of Hudson's undeniable charm and red, white and blue team spirit.

"We received so many amazing submissions — each one more soccer-spirited than the last," said John Paul Vella, Senior Brand Manager, Beggin'. "The Beggin' XI represents the top bacon-fueled, soccer playmakers across the country, and we couldn't be prouder to have Hudson leading this squad of all stars."

Beggin' XI: The Full Roster

Every Top Dog needs a squad, and this is the most adorable one around. Meet the rest of the Beggin' XI pups who captured the hearts of fans across the country and earned their spot on the most lovable roster in soccer history. Each of the Beggin' XI finalists will receive their well-deserved bundle of Beggin', because every dog deserves to indulge in their bacon obsession.

Hudson from Guttenberg, NJ (Top Dog)

Milo from Palm Desert, CA

Speckles from Peoria, AZ

Zuber from Clarkston, WA

Ozzie from Jacksonville, FL

River from Willard, KY

Loki from Grand Rapids, MI

Finley from Arnold, MO

Max from Kent, WA

Duke from Bellflower, CA

Snoopy from Maple Grove, MN

"I've scouted a lot of squads in my time, but I have never seen a roster with this level of tail speed, treat-sniffing instinct, and sheer love of the game," said Brendan Hunt, hype man for the Beggin' XI campaign. "The Beggin' XI didn't just win our votes, they won our hearts."

Treat Your Pups Like the Champions They Are

The Beggin' XI may be set, but every dog deserves a victory lap. Beggin' U.S. Soccer Crest Dog Treats are here to make sure every pup gets in on the celebration. Made with real bacon and real meat as the #1 ingredient and shaped like the U.S. Soccer crest, the treats are soft, tender, and sized right for a quick reward. Proudly crafted in USA facilities, Beggin' U.S. Soccer Crest Bacon Flavor Dog Treats are available at retailers nationwide in 6 oz., 25 oz., and 40 oz. packages.

For more information, visit purina.com/beggin.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About U.S. Soccer

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the official governing body of the sport in the United States. Our vision is clear; we exist in service to soccer. Our ambition, working across the soccer ecosystem, is to ignite a national passion for the game. We believe soccer is more than a sport; it is a force for good. We are focused in three areas: Soccer Everywhere, ensuring everyone, everywhere experiences the joy of soccer; Soccer Success, our 27 National Teams and pro leagues winning on the world stage; and Soccer Investment, maximizing and diversifying investments to sustainably grow the game at all levels. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.

SOURCE Beggin'