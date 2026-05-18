Purina Beggin' is the Official Dog Treat of U.S. Soccer

New Crest-Shaped Treats from Beggin' Bring Bacon-y Goodness to Every Match Day

ST. LOUIS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There is one soccer fan who has never once cared about the offside rule. Who has never argued about a penalty call or questioned a substitution. Who cannot explain a formation and has zero opinions about the referee. But when the match is on and the room fills with energy, this fan is completely, unconditionally, tail-waggingly here for it.

That fan is your dog.

Beggin’, the Official Dog Treat of U.S. Soccer, launched U.S. Soccer Crest-Shaped Dog Treats made with Real Bacon, now available nationwide. The treats are shaped like the U.S. Soccer crest and have real meat as the number one ingredient.

Beggin' is the Official Dog Treat of U.S. Soccer and to mark the partnership, the brand launched U.S. Soccer Crest-Shaped Dog Treats made with Real Bacon, now available nationwide. The treats are shaped like the U.S. Soccer crest and have real meat as the number one ingredient.

A Treat Built for the Moment

Soccer has a specific energy. The buildup, the near-miss, the moment when the entire room holds its breath and then explodes. Dogs feel all of it. They read the room faster than any sports commentator. They know when something big is happening — and they want in.

Beggin' U.S. Soccer Crest treats are built for exactly that moment — a goal, a save, a halftime break, or a Tuesday night with the match on. The treats are soft, tender, and sized right for a quick reward.

What's in the Bag

Beggin' has always led with bacon. These treats are no different.

Beggin' U.S. Soccer Crest treats are made with real bacon and smoke flavor.

Real meat is the first ingredient.

No artificial flavors.

No FD&C colors.

Each treat is shaped like the U.S. Soccer crest.

The treats are soft and tender, suitable for adult dogs. Feed 1 treat for each 10 pounds of body weight, not to exceed 5 treats per day. The caloric intake from treats should not exceed 10% of a dog's total daily caloric requirement.

Where to Find Them

Beggin' U.S. Soccer Crest-Shaped Real Bacon Dog Treats are available now at Petco, PetSmart, Walmart, Target, Amazon, and major pet and grocery retailers nationwide. The treats are crafted in USA facilities.

Available sizes: 6 oz pouch, 25 oz pouch, and 40 oz pouch.

Dog owners earn 10 myPurina app reward points for every $1 spent on Beggin' treats. For more information, visit purina.com/beggin.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies, and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat, and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com.

SOURCE Beggin'