Beghou Consulting adds veteran life sciences analytics and commercial effectiveness experts

EVANSTON, Ill., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohit Gupta and David Laros, veteran analytics and commercial effectiveness practitioners, have joined life science consulting firm Beghou Consulting. As vice president of analytics strategy and transformation, Gupta will use advanced analytics and data science techniques to help clients improve commercial effectiveness strategies and initiatives. Laros will help clients optimize omnichannel marketing as vice president of digital strategy, analytics and insights.

"In today's dynamic commercial environment, biopharma companies face accelerating commercialization cycles, increased price pressures, and ever-expanding amounts of data," said Dan Wetherill, partner and leader of Beghou Consulting's advanced analytics and data science team. "To address these challenges, especially around product launches, commercial teams need to take a fresh look at their analytics processes and platforms. Rohit and David enhance our ability to help clients implement and manage analytics technology, execute business transformation initiatives, and use advanced data science to boost commercial effectiveness."

Gupta joins Beghou after five years at ZS. With 14 years of analytics experience, Gupta specializes in market sizing, growth strategy development, implementation planning, operations improvement, launch planning, and business analytics. He also has extensive global experience, having worked in the EU, China and India. He earned a bachelor's degree in electronics and communications engineering from Panjab University, India and an MBA from the University of Southern California.

Prior to joining Beghou Consulting, Laros was vice president of marketing sciences at WebMD, where he led global analytics-based client services and teams throughout the U.S., France, and India. He also spent more than 15 years in various analytics roles at Boehringer Ingelheim, and 10 years at Tyco Health Care. He specializes in using advanced analytics to optimize promotional response and engagement with health care professionals, patients and organizations. Laros earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from Fairfield University.

"We are thrilled to add Rohit and David to our growing analytics team," said Beth Beghou, managing director of Beghou Consulting. "Clients will be able to tap Rohit and David's combined expertise to further embed analytics into their commercial efforts and improve customer engagement."

Gupta and Laros will join Beghou's advanced analytics and data science team led by Wetherill.

About Beghou Consulting

Founded in 1993, Beghou Consulting specializes in helping life sciences companies – especially emerging pharma companies – establish and manage commercial operations to better market and sell therapies. Deploying advanced analytics and proprietary technology, Beghou consultants have provided strategic counsel to the top pharmaceutical companies in the world, supporting some since infancy. Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, the firm has seven offices and employs more than 150 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit www.beghouconsulting.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

