Beghou Consulting debuts mobile app for Mainsail platform

"Our customers have already benefited from Mainsail's ability to cater to their various data management needs, and this mobile app addresses yet another sales challenge. It provides reps instant access to data – even offline without an internet connection – and allows them to record customer interactions on the spot," said Jason Keglovitz , lead app developer and software manager at Beghou Consulting . "This helps headquarters gather improved field intelligence and easily communicate feedback to the reps."

The iOS app, which can be downloaded via the Apple App Store, includes access to Mainsail's suite of capabilities – such as customer relationship management, targeting, affiliations management, alignment maintenance, sales and incentive compensation reporting, and event management. Further, it leverages native features of the device, including user location for finding nearby customers, touch screen for signature capture, and the camera for badge scanning and business cards.

"Data organization and collection is one of the pharmaceutical industry's greatest commercial challenges, according to our 2019 Emerging Pharma Pulse Report," Keglovitz said. "But those challenges aren't limited to life sciences companies. Mainsail can benefit business-to-business sales teams across industries – whether consumer packaged goods, financial services, medical devices, hospitality or transportation."

Beghou will update the iOS app alongside Mainsail platform updates for current customers. Those new to the service can request a demonstration. For more information, visit Beghou's website or download the Mainsail mobile app.

About Mainsail™

Mainsail™ is Beghou Consulting's proprietary, cloud-based application platform that allows organizations to efficiently collect, organize and deliver commercial data. The configurable software as a service solution offers sales teams the ability to input, organize and analyze key information, such as customer profiles, sales data and strategy plans. Commercial operations teams can use Mainsail to execute a wide mix of activities, including customer and affiliations management, customer targeting, sales and incentive compensation reporting, customer relationship management, and roster management. To learn more, visit beghouconsulting.com/mainsail.

About Beghou Consulting

Founded in 1993, Beghou Consulting specializes in helping life sciences companies – especially emerging pharma companies – establish and manage commercial operations to better market and sell therapies. Deploying advanced analytics and proprietary technology, Beghou consultants have provided strategic counsel to the top pharmaceutical companies in the world, supporting some since infancy. Headquartered in Evanston, Ill., the firm has six offices and employs more than 150 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit www.beghouconsulting.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Beghou Consulting

Related Links

https://beghouconsulting.com

