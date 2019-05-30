Beghou Consulting hires former Takeda executive to lead new marketing research practice

EVANSTON, Ill., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to help pharmaceutical and medtech companies better understand their customers, life sciences consulting firm Beghou Consulting unveiled today its new marketing research practice. Led by pharmaceutical marketing research expert and industry veteran Esin Izat, the new service aims to help companies enhance their commercial operations across all phases of the product lifecycle, including situation analysis and market assessment, marketing strategy and planning, and implementation and monitoring.

"Marketing research informs many aspects of commercial operations – from forecasting to sales force sizing to incentive compensation to segmentation and targeting. It allows us to analyze industry trends, understand target customers and determine which strategies will be most successful," said Steve Trokenheim, partner at Beghou Consulting. "With the addition of this practice, we will be able to provide our clients with both primary and secondary data to better deliver actionable insights from the very initial stages of product launch through post-launch measurement and analysis."

Izat has nearly 20 years of marketing research experience in the pharmaceutical and medtech industries, with a deep understanding of tackling issues from both client and vendor perspectives. Prior to Beghou, she spent 10 years at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, most recently as director of global customer and market insights, before leading her own pharmaceutical-focused marketing research practice for several years. Izat earned a master's degree in marketing research from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a bachelor's degree in statistics from Middle East Technical University in Turkey.

"Most companies understand the value of effective marketing research, yet struggle finding a partner that knows how to integrate both primary and secondary research into their strategy. I am passionate about marrying those techniques and using the resulting data to tell a larger story and help our clients get the most out of their research," Izat said. "Paired with our industry knowledge and expertise in data analytics, the new marketing research practice allows pharmaceutical companies to maximize their return on investment and produce more effective results."

To help clients better understand and report on the primary data culled from their marketing research efforts, Beghou Consulting plans to add a marketing research capability to its proprietary cloud-based application platform, Mainsail™. This capability will compile the primary data from marketing research initiatives and enable users to access the entirety of their data analytics in one place, allowing for easier and more efficient review and analysis.

"We've expanded our offerings over the years to more effectively serve the pharmaceutical and medtech industries, and the marketing research practice provides insights critical to commercial operations decisions," Trokenheim said. "We're excited about this new practice and look forward to adding even more services and products to better serve our clients."

