Beghou Consulting opens Boston office, expanding footprint on East Coast

Life sciences consulting firm Beghou Consulting recently opened an office in Boston to support its expanding portfolio of work with companies on the East Coast.

"Boston is a hotbed of life sciences innovation and academic excellence, so this move is a natural next step in our firm's growth journey," said Kevin Frymire, associate partner at Beghou Consulting and leader of the Boston office. "We look forward to continuing to help our existing Boston-based clients improve commercial efforts while also building partnerships with other innovative emerging biopharma companies in the area."

Beghou's Boston team will use the firm's full suite of advanced analytics-based services to help life sciences companies enhance commercial effectiveness. Beghou will support companies' efforts in customer engagement modeling, go-to-market strategy development, customer targeting, forecasting, digital analytics, marketing research, and more. In addition, the Beghou team will leverage the company's innovative technology solutions, including Meridian, ARMADA and Mainsail, to help companies size and design their sales forces, design and administer incentive compensation plans, and improve data management and commercial analytics efforts.

"We have long worked with Boston-based life sciences companies and are excited to put down roots in this great city," said Beth Beghou, managing director of the firm. "This expansion will give us another important regional foothold as we continue to serve as a trusted adviser to life sciences commercial organizations in Boston and all along the East Coast."

On the East Coast, Beghou also has a presence in New York City, Princeton, Washington, D.C., and Raleigh-Durham. The approximately 4,000-square-foot Boston office is located at 70 Federal St., Suite 400B.

About Beghou Consulting

Founded in 1993, Beghou Consulting specializes in helping life sciences companies – especially emerging pharma companies – establish and manage commercial operations to better market and sell therapies. Deploying advanced analytics and proprietary technology, Beghou consultants have provided strategic counsel to the top pharmaceutical companies in the world, supporting some since infancy. Headquartered in Evanston, Ill., the firm has six offices and employs more than 150 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit www.beghouconsulting.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

