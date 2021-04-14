Beghou Consulting Promotes Nine Consultants to Partner Across Five U.S. Offices

EVANSTON, Ill., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life sciences consulting firm Beghou Consulting recently promoted nine associate partners to partner. Based out of the firm's Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Raleigh-Durham offices, the new partners specialize in commercial analytics, data management, customer targeting, forecasting, incentive compensation and more.

"With diverse skill sets and professional experiences, these newly promoted partners deliver high-quality client service and will play a key role in the expansion of our consulting and technology service offerings and products," said Beth Beghou, founder and managing director of Beghou Consulting. "I am confident this group will continue to lead our firm's development of creative and innovative solutions that help clients improve commercial effectiveness."

The new Beghou Consulting partners are:

Dan Cardinal – Dan has been involved in all aspects of software engineering, helping to deliver dozens of applications for the life sciences industry. He leads the product, development, delivery, and operations management of Mainsail™, Beghou Consulting's ultra-configurable cloud-based application platform. Dan earned a bachelor's degree in computer science and English from the University of Wisconsin-Madison .





– Dan has been involved in all aspects of software engineering, helping to deliver dozens of applications for the life sciences industry. He leads the product, development, delivery, and operations management of Mainsail™, Beghou Consulting's ultra-configurable cloud-based application platform. Dan earned a bachelor's degree in computer science and English from the . Emily Eller – Emily counsels life sciences companies on issues relating to sales and marketing analytics, and has extensive experience in reporting, data management, and incentive compensation plan design. She is based in the firm's Chicago office. Emily earned a bachelor's degree in integrated science, physics and mathematics from Northwestern University .





– Emily counsels life sciences companies on issues relating to sales and marketing analytics, and has extensive experience in reporting, data management, and incentive compensation plan design. She is based in the firm's office. Emily earned a bachelor's degree in integrated science, physics and mathematics from . Kevin Frymire – Kevin specializes in data management and commercial operations support. He is based in the firm's Boston office. Kevin earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University . He also earned a master's degree in sports administration and bachelor's degree in economics from Northwestern University .





Kevin specializes in data management and commercial operations support. He is based in the firm's office. Kevin earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at . He also earned a master's degree in sports administration and bachelor's degree in economics from . Dennis Fournogerakis – Dennis advises life sciences companies on sales force sizing and deployment, portfolio optimization, targeting, market assessment and forecasting, and incentive compensation. He is particularly skilled in leading successful commercialization strategies for oncology therapies and orphan drugs. Dennis earned a doctorate in chemistry from Stanford University and bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison .





– Dennis advises life sciences companies on sales force sizing and deployment, portfolio optimization, targeting, market assessment and forecasting, and incentive compensation. He is particularly skilled in leading successful commercialization strategies for oncology therapies and orphan drugs. Dennis earned a doctorate in chemistry from and bachelor's degree in chemistry from the . Justin Khalifa – Justin works with life sciences clients on business intelligence solutions, data management and channel data aggregation. Based in the firm's New York office, he leads Beghou's business intelligence service offering and played a key role in the development of ARMADA™, the firm's proprietary cloud-based analytics platform. Justin earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Northwestern University .





– Justin works with life sciences clients on business intelligence solutions, data management and channel data aggregation. Based in the firm's office, he leads Beghou's business intelligence service offering and played a key role in the development of ARMADA™, the firm's proprietary cloud-based analytics platform. Justin earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from . Piotr Kula - Piotr helps life sciences companies quickly process, manage, and analyze large volumes of commercial data using the latest advancements in technology. Based in the firm's San Francisco office, he played a key role in the development of ARMADA™, Beghou Consulting's proprietary cloud-based analytics platform. Piotr earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and operations research and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley .





- Piotr helps life sciences companies quickly process, manage, and analyze large volumes of commercial data using the latest advancements in technology. Based in the firm's office, he played a key role in the development of ARMADA™, Beghou Consulting's proprietary cloud-based analytics platform. Piotr earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and operations research and an MBA from the . Robert Lien - Robert has expertise in sales and marketing analytics, including mathematical modeling, data analysis, statistical modeling, and operations research. He is based in the firm's Chicago office. Robert earned a doctorate in industrial engineering and management science from Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree in operations research and information engineering from Cornell University .





- Robert has expertise in sales and marketing analytics, including mathematical modeling, data analysis, statistical modeling, and operations research. He is based in the firm's office. Robert earned a doctorate in industrial engineering and management science from and a bachelor's degree in operations research and information engineering from . Melissa McDevitt – Melissa guides life sciences companies on a wide range of commercial effectiveness issues. Her areas of expertise include incentive compensation, sales force sizing and alignment, and segmentation and targeting. Melissa is based in the firm's Raleigh-Durham office. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Michigan and a doctorate in neurobiology and physiology from Northwestern University .





– Melissa guides life sciences companies on a wide range of commercial effectiveness issues. Her areas of expertise include incentive compensation, sales force sizing and alignment, and segmentation and targeting. Melissa is based in the firm's Raleigh-Durham office. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology from the and a doctorate in neurobiology and physiology from . Dan Schulman – Dan regularly advises clients on commercial analytics, incentive compensation, sales force size and structure, forecasting, business intelligence reporting, and data management. He is based in the firm's San Francisco office. Dan earned bachelor's degrees in both sociology and mathematical methods in the social sciences from Northwestern University .

About Beghou Consulting

Founded in 1993, Beghou Consulting specializes in helping life sciences companies – especially emerging pharma companies – establish and manage commercial operations to better market and sell therapies. Deploying advanced analytics and proprietary technology, Beghou consultants have provided strategic counsel to the top pharmaceutical companies in the world, supporting some since infancy. Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, the firm has seven offices and employs more than 150 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit www.beghouconsulting.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Beghou Consulting