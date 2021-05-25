BEGiN Acquires codeSpark, Leading Digital STEM Program

The codeSpark acquisition allows HOMER to expand from serving kids ages 0-6 to a comprehensive program for kids ages 0-10. The foundational literacy, math, social-emotional, and critical thinking skills developed in HOMER's 0-6 program are the building blocks of codeSpark's platform that teaches critical thinking, creativity and collaborative learning through a STEM based curriculum.

"We're excited to have the codeSpark team join HOMER on our mission to give every child the best start to their learning journey and prepare them with the skills they need for a 21st century world." said Neal Shenoy, CEO and co-founder of BEGiN "We do this by teaching the right skill, at the right time, in the right medium. That's The HOMER Method. We know coding is most effectively taught through a digital program, and in codeSpark we have a best in class, award-winning product which we're thrilled to bring into the HOMER family," Shenoy continued.

codeSpark Academy, the #1 learn-to-code program for kids, is designed to inspire the next generation of leaders and problem solvers using proprietary curriculum and creative tools that allow kids as young as four years old to design and code over 30,000 games and interactive stories every day. The program's average annual growth rate the past three years has exceeded 80%. codeSpark Academy has now been downloaded over 20 million times and was used in more than 40% of all US elementary schools in the past year.

"We are thrilled to join the BEGiN family and become part of HOMER's comprehensive learning program. Increasingly, our world is run by code, so it's more important than ever that kids master 21st century skills. The foundational milestones of the HOMER program are the perfect preparation for successfully mastering computational thinking skills with codeSpark Academy," said Grant Hosford, co-founder and CEO of codeSpark.

Strong Beginnings for Future Growth

HOMER's award-winning program is trusted by parents and proven to work - early reading scores increase by 74% and users spend an average of 29.3 minutes on the app and open on average 12 lessons per day. HOMER's proprietary learning curriculum spans digital apps, physical activity kits and in-person experiences, is backed by The HOMER Method and designed by a team of learning experts. The four-step framework of Introduce, Practice, Apply and Transfer goes beyond rote memorization to give kids the confidence to use their skills in everyday life and fosters a lifelong love of learning.

Since inception in 2013, the company has experienced 70% compounded annual growth and has developed programs alongside global partners such as Fisher-Price and Gymboree Play + Music including curriculum, content and product development. HOMER has also been awarded the HolonIQ Ed Tech 100, GSV EdTech150, GFEL Ed Tech 50, chosen by Crain's 100 Best Places to Work in New York City and named one of Fast Company's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies globally.

The addition of codeSpark Academy and the expanded HOMER offering, comes at a time when families are looking for at-home, supplemental learning solutions more than ever. 2020 was a turbulent year full of learning disruptions leading to an increased need for virtual learning. The COVID-19 pandemic also underscored that kids learn in a variety of ways, and HOMER's comprehensive program eases the stress of parents overwhelmed by options by offering fun, engaging, and effective solutions they can trust.

BEGiN is building this program alongside a team of investor partners at some of the most recognized brands in international children's education, entertainment and technology including LEGO Ventures, Sesame Workshop, Gymboree, GSV, Trustbridge Partners, 3One4 Capital, Korea Investment Partners, Amanat Holdings and Wellington Management.

About BEGiN

BEGiN is an award-winning educational technology company bringing high-quality education to kids globally. BEGiN's products are as effective as they are engaging and include the HOMER Learn & Grow app, HOMER Learn & Play app, HOMER Explore Kits and codeSpark Academy.

About HOMER

HOMER is the essential early learning program for kids. Through a learning program personalized to their age, interests, and level, HOMER helps kids build skills for school and life in the 21st century. HOMER delivers academic skills such as literacy and math in addition to personal skills like problem-solving and social-emotional awareness.

The HOMER program is based on our proprietary learning framework—the HOMER Method—a four-step, research-based approach that goes beyond rote memorization to teach essential skills and how to apply them in new contexts, promoting confidence, problem-solving and a lifelong love of learning.

HOMER has been honored by Mom's Choice Award, Parents' Choice Award, and Common Sense Media, featured in The New York Times, Forbes, and USA Today, and named by Fast Company one of "The 10 most innovative education companies of 2021."

To learn more visit, LearnWithHOMER.com .

About codeSpark

codeSpark Academy, the #1 learn-to-code app expands the HOMER program to children ages 6-10. Co-founded by digital entrepreneur Grant Hosford and Disney veteran Joe Shochet, the platform's word-free interface and highly engaging gameplay teaches critical thinking, creativity and collaborative learning through a STEM based curriculum. codeSpark Academy is available for home use or via public schools, libraries, and nonprofits and has a presence in more than 1/3 of the school districts in the United States. codeSpark Academy has been honored with multiple, top-tier awards in both the academic and technology sectors, including a Parents' Choice Award, and continues to educate and entertain over 30 million children and counting.

To learn more visit, codeSpark.com

