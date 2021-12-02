BEGiN Acquires Little Passports, Leading Kids Subscription Service

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BEGiN—the company behind industry-leading early learning programs HOMER, codeSpark Academy, and KidPass— announced the acquisition of Little Passports, the activity kit subscription service known for awakening kids' curiosity about geography, culture, science, and arts. The recent acquisitions of codeSpark Academy, KidPass, and Little Passports solidify BEGiN's positioning as a leader in early learning, having served over 4 million families to date.

Little Passports supports BEGiN's mission to deliver engaging and enriching solutions for children and their families during the most critical years for education across digital, physical, and experiential mediums. This acquisition also furthers BEGiN's efforts to expand its consumer distribution footprint through Little Passport's recent launch in over 1,000 Target stores nationwide.

"We're thrilled to have Little Passports join the BEGiN family. Parents are looking for comprehensive solutions that engage their children in learning," said Neal Shenoy, CEO and co-founder of BEGiN. "The acquisition of Little Passports expands our existing digital, classes, and tutoring offerings with the addition of creative, hands-on play."

Little Passports has delivered more than 10 million activities worldwide to families looking to expand their children's interest in the world around them. Their incredibly loyal customer base loves the brand's array of geography and science kits, games, and stories, as evidenced by their 87% CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) score. Little Passports has won over 20 awards, including the Parents' Picks Award and Academics' Choice Award.

"It's more important than ever that families have a multitude of enrichment options to help their kids develop critical skills while opening their minds, inspiring their curiosity, and igniting their imagination. We are eager to join BEGiN in cultivating more opportunities for kids to have fun learning," said Amy Norman, Founder and CEO of Little Passports. "BEGiN is innovating on solutions that empower kids to develop both foundational skills and an array of interests that are so critical to becoming well-rounded individuals."

"We are excited to welcome Amy Norman and the Little Passports team to the BEGiN family. This acquisition accelerates our ability to be a trusted partner to parents in helping prepare their children for school and life," said Sid Mathur, Executive Chairman of BEGiN. "Through our build, buy, and partner approach, we have assembled a comprehensive portfolio of learning solutions to help develop critical skills for children and minimize friction for parents during the most formative years of their children's learning journey. We are excited about the future as these programs grow to serve the needs of families in the US and globally, ensuring all children receive the best educational start possible."

BEGiN is building its vision alongside strategic investors that include the most trusted brands in early learning such as LEGO Ventures, Sesame Workshop and Gymboree Play & Music.

For more information about BEGiN and its suite of integrated programs, visit www.beginlearning.co .

About BEGiN

BEGiN is an award-winning education company focused on early learning. BEGiN's mission is to offer children the best start possible through memberships that combine digital, physical, and experiential learning.

Its all-inclusive solutions include offerings from HOMER, KidPass, codeSpark Academy, and Little Passports. BEGiN is backed by the most recognized names in early childhood development, including LEGO Ventures, Sesame Workshop, and Gymboree Play & Music. For more information about BEGiN and its suite of integrated programs, visit www.beginlearning.co.

About Little Passports

Little Passports offers one-of-a-kind activity kits that awaken kids' curiosity about geography, culture, science, and art. Through enriching globally-inspired activities, hands-on projects, and relatable characters, Little Passports ignites the imagination and opens the door to a new way to see the world and explore science. Designed in conjunction with professional educators, award-winning writers, and kid testers, Little Passports' products have earned the company numerous awards from the National Parenting Publication, Parent's Picks, and Academics' Choice. Founded in 2009, Little Passports now has five subscription programs and a line of complementary standalone toys, games, and activities kits. To learn more, visit www.littlepassports.com , or follow along on Instagram and Facebook .

