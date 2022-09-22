BEGiN AND SESAME WORKSHOP TO LAUNCH SOCIAL-EMOTIONAL LEARNING APP 'LEARN WITH SESAME'

The new interactive experience featuring beloved Sesame Street characters will address social learning gaps created by the pandemic

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BEGiN , the company behind industry-leading early learning programs HOMER, codeSpark Academy, Little Passports, KidPass, and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, launch Learn with Sesame, the first offering to come out of their partnership. The new app uses Sesame Workshop's tried-and-true educational approach alongside BEGiN's four-step learning framework, 'The BEGiN Method,' which builds confidence, promotes problem-solving, and fosters a lifelong love of learning. Learn with Sesame, featuring the beloved characters from Sesame Street, offers social-emotional learning and academic skill development with a research-based framework. Through interactive games, stories, videos, and songs, the app provides kids from ages 2-5 opportunities to navigate everyday challenges and emotions as they explore foundational concepts such as numbers, colors, shapes, and more.

BEGiN - Sesame workshop

This September, as children settle into new routines, Learn with Sesame can help families with everyday challenges and multitude of feelings that arise with a new school year. The app was designed with kid-friendly navigation that fosters independent play to encourage critical thinking, promote independence, and develop problem-solving skills. With learning loss attributed to the pandemic, this launch comes at a time when the need for social-emotional learning support has never been greater.

"At BEGiN, we recognize routines are critical for early learners. The pandemic created an inconsistent learning environment, and shutdowns disrupted 1.6 billion students' education worldwide at its peak. Left unaddressed, this situation could result in long-term learning deficiencies and delays in key developmental milestones," said Neal Shenoy, CEO and Co-Founder of BEGiN. "We're excited to partner with our friends at Sesame Workshop and go to market with a new offering that addresses the gap in social-emotional learning and teaches problem-solving skills to children navigating new experiences. Giving parents and families the tools to help their kids harness the complexities of emotions is at the core of our brand and the launch. We will continue to create products that fit the needs of today and tomorrow's parents."

"Young children are managing big feelings and everyday ups and downs. Because Sesame Workshop has always understood the importance of social-emotional learning to help kids succeed in school and in life, we're continuing to deepen our focus on the emotional health and well-being of the whole child," said Steve Youngwood, CEO, Sesame Workshop. "Two years ago, we began a strategic partnership with BEGiN to support their growth and give young children the best possible start at a critical time of their learning and development. Learn with Sesame combines BEGiN's proven framework with the educational approach and heart parents have come to expect from the makers of Sesame Street."

Learn with Sesame offerings include:

A standalone app where early learners have access to research-backed content, accessible by a one-time download or as part of the HOMER Learn and Grow bundle. Available across common platforms and devices, the app also offers a complimentary option where a user can download and play limited content for free.

Nearly two dozen learning experiences to practice new social-emotional skills and apply them to new situations. Children can explore different parts of the neighborhood within that app, each with a common curricular goal, including the Playground (kindness and empathy), Hooper's Store (exploration of new foods), the Community Center (conflict resolution) and more.

Both free play and guided play options help early learners navigate their feelings and emotions, while learning early reading, math, and critical thinking skills.

Parents can find out more about the Learn with Sesame app, here , and sign up to begin a child's Social-Emotional Learning journey. For more information about BEGiN and its suite of integrated programs, visit www.beginlearning.co .

About BEGiN

BEGiN is an award-winning education company focused on early learning. BEGiN's mission is to offer children the best start possible through memberships that combine digital, physical, and experiential learning. Its all-inclusive solutions include offerings from HOMER, KidPass, codeSpark Academy, and Little Passports. BEGiN is backed by the most recognized names in early childhood development, including LEGO Ventures, Sesame Workshop, and Gymboree Play & Music. For more information about BEGiN and its suite of integrated programs, visit www.beginlearning.co .

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

SOURCE BEGiN