BEGIN Band's Labor Day Weekend Concert In Los Angeles Postponed

GARDENA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with much regret that the Okinawa Association of America, Inc (OAA) announces that BEGIN band's September 1st concert at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center has been postponed. The reason is due to delays in obtaining the group's visas. OAA deeply apologizes to their sponsors, volunteers and the many BEGIN fans who were hoping to attend. Rescheduling plans are currently underway. The OAA 110th Anniversary Zenyasai, celebratory reception, is slated for August 31st as scheduled from 6pm to 8pm at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center located at 1670 W 162nd Street in Gardena.

"We did our due diligence to get the entire band to Los Angeles," explained Edward Kamiya, President of OAA, "but this was out of our control and we had to make this unfortunate decision at the last minute."

Ticket holders' current tickets will be honored at the rescheduled concert. Ticket holders can get a full refund upon request by September 25, 2019. Updated information will be posted at https://supercentennial.oaamensore.org/. http://bit.ly/2Ldc4eX

"We will have our BEGIN 110th Anniversary Concert although it will be delayed," said Kamiya. "We still want people to experience BEGIN's music and the beauty of Okinawa."

For more information, contact Lesley Chinen at oaatickets@gmail.com.

The Okinawa Association of America, Inc. (OAA) is a 501c(3) nonprofit corporation. Its purpose is to preserve and perpetuate, as well as, promote the appreciation of Okinawan culture through education and local and international exchanges. It also promotes mutual friendship and aid to its members. For more information, visit www.oaamensore.org.

CONTACT: LESLEY CHINEN

OAA Marketing/PR Director

(310) 710-9426

oaatickets@gmail.com

SOURCE Okinawa Association of America, Inc. (OAA)

