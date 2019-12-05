Behalf Joins the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network Global Startup Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Behalf , a leading automated solution for on-demand b2b invoice financing, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startup Program and has achieved AWS Financial Services Competency status. The APN Global Startup is a unique "white glove" support and go-to-market (GTM) program for selected startup APN Partners, so that they can build on their AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate their growth. To be selected for the APN Global Startup Program, Behalf has to meet pre-defined criteria, including a clear, demonstrated product market fit for an innovative enterprise tech product, be backed and recommended by a top-tier venture capital firm, and have a strategic commitment to building their AWS and cloud expertise.

The APN Global Startup Program enables qualifying startups to gain product design wins, visibility, exposure, leads, and commercial opportunities made possible with exclusive APN resources and dedicated Startup Partner Development Managers (PDM) with deep AWS knowledge and startup business experience, that guide startups in their growth journey with APN. By becoming an APN Global Startup Partner, Behalf will receive benefits ranging from a tailor-made plan for mapping the startup needs and opportunities to a selection of AWS services and APN programs, promotion support to drive visibility and awareness around the startup offering, to resources for helping startups sell and deploy innovative solutions on behalf of AWS shared end-customers.

"The rigorous requirements AWS sets for achieving AWS Financial Services Competency status ensures Behalf is providing a quality service to the businesses we serve and validates the dedication we put into ensuring our product exceeds expectations," said Benjy Feinberg, CEO and founder of Behalf. "It is an important milestone in our relationship with AWS and expands the awareness of the services Behalf can offer to our business customers."

Behalf offers 0% Net Terms and extended financing (30-180 days) to business customers in any channel they accept payments, regardless of transaction size. Behalf also helps Amazon sellers get paid faster with daily Amazon Marketplace disbursements so they can increase their liquidity and fund inventory purchases. Albert Palacci of 888 Digital Wholesale, a long-time customer of Behalf and a seller on Amazon.com, states "without Behalf I would be generating 25% less revenue per month. Behalf increases the rate at which I can purchase and turnover inventory, increasing supply and revenue for my business and for my valued business customers."

Behalf places its trust in AWS to power its proprietary underwriting algorithm to process a large number of data points and dollars in real-time with minimal downtime. Behalf brings simplicity, efficiency and cost reductions to businesses that offer extended payment terms and financing in real-time.

For more information on Behalf's participation in the APN Global Startup Program, please visit the Program's website and reference the Program's launch announcement.

APN Global Startup Program

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. The APN is a global program helping partners build a successful AWS-based business, by helping organizations build, market, and sell their offerings. The APN provides valuable business, technical, and marketing support, to help startups achieve exponential growth. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify APN Consulting and Technology Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Behalf

Founded in 2011, Behalf offers automated payment solutions, including financing and net terms, to merchants and their customers. Behalf integrates seamlessly into a merchant's b2b sales and invoicing process or into an online checkout and provides access to financing regardless of invoice or transaction size. Behalf pays merchants on day one, increasing sales and improving cash flow for both merchants and their business customers.

Behalf has offices in Tel Aviv and New York City. Behalf has been recognized as a "Rising Star" among Deloitte's Technology Fast 50, was named among CB Insights' Fintech 250 and was chosen as one of the 10 Best Tech Startups in NYC in 2019 by TheTechTribune. For more information on how Behalf is transforming the way businesses buy and sell, visit www.behalf.com.

SOURCE Behalf

Related Links

https://www.behalf.com

