Behavior Frontiers Announces a New Autism Therapy Center in Maple Grove, MN

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride towards enhancing the lives of individuals with autism, Behavior Frontiers proudly announces the opening of its latest autism care center in Maple Grove, Minnesota, set to welcome families on November 17th, 2024 (now enrolling!). As a leader in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, Behavior Frontiers is dedicated to transforming the way families access essential care.

"We are thrilled to launch this center in Maple Grove, responding directly to the needs expressed by families in the community," said Helen Mader, Founder and CEO of Behavior Frontiers. "This center represents our commitment to providing innovative, personalized solutions that empower children with autism to reach their fullest potential."

Nestled in a spacious 6,656 square-foot facility at 13601 80th Circle N., Suite 200, the new center is designed to foster growth and learning in a vibrant, supportive environment. Children will benefit from a range of therapy options, including expansive playrooms and dedicated spaces for individualized therapy sessions, including speech therapy offered at this location. This dynamic setting will facilitate targeted development in critical areas such as socialization, communication, and play skills, ensuring that each child receives comprehensive, tailored support unique to their journey.

Behavior Frontiers provides the gold standard in autism care and is known for its evidence-based ABA programming, which prioritizes individual needs and proven methodologies. With this new center, the organization is set to enhance its reach and impact, making high-quality autism care more accessible.

A grand opening event will take place on November 17th, 2024 from 1:30-4pm, with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2pm, inviting the community to celebrate this milestone in autism care.

