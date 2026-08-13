Behavior Frontiers Expands Autism Care with Fourth San Antonio ABA Therapy Center Near UTSA

At a Glance:

Location : 5730 Northwest Parkway, Building B, Suite 115, San Antonio, TX 78249 – on the city's Northwest Side, near Loop 1604 and UTSA

: 5730 Northwest Parkway, Building B, Suite 115, San Antonio, TX 78249 – on the city's Northwest Side, near Loop 1604 and UTSA Who It Serves : Toddlers and young children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) under age 6

: Toddlers and young children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) under age 6 Grand Opening Celebration: Saturday, September 19th from 11am – 1pm. RSVP here

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavior Frontiers, a nationally recognized leader in applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, proudly announces the opening of its fourth autism care center in San Antonio – and fifth in Texas – located at 5730 Northwest Parkway, near Loop 1604 and the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). The new center reflects Behavior Frontiers' deepening commitment to one of the nation's fastest-growing major cities, ensuring more San Antonio families can access high-quality, personalized autism care close to home.

At a Glance:

Climbing Wall in Behavior Frontiers' ABA Therapy Center Gross Motor Room for Developing Movement Skills in Kids with Autism

Location : 5730 Northwest Parkway, Building B, Suite 115, San Antonio, TX 78249 – on the city's Northwest Side, near Loop 1604 and UTSA

: 5730 Northwest Parkway, Building B, Suite 115, San Antonio, TX 78249 – on the city's Northwest Side, near Loop 1604 and UTSA Who It Serves : Toddlers and young children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) under age 6. Enroll now

: Toddlers and young children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) under age 6. Enroll now Grand Opening Celebration: Saturday, September 19th from 11am – 1pm. RSVP here

The expansion arrives as demand for autism services continues to climb nationwide. The CDC's most recent Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network report found that 1 in 31 eight-year-old children in the U.S. is now diagnosed with autism (up from 1 in 36 just two years prior). With its expansion in San Antonio, Behavior Frontiers is ensuring families throughout the region can get children into care during the earliest, most critical developmental years.

"San Antonio has been an incredible community for Behavior Frontiers, and this fourth center lets us reach even more families who need us," said Helen Mader, CEO of Behavior Frontiers. "Every new center means more children starting therapy sooner, and we're honored to keep showing up for the autism community as our presence here continues to grow."

A key part of Behavior Frontiers' difference is its proprietary PrioraCare platform, a powerful tool that allows clinicians to track each child's progress in real time and adjust therapy plans immediately based on data. This innovative, individualized approach ensures that children receive exactly the support they need, when they need it, leading to more effective outcomes and stronger long-term growth.

The new San Antonio Autism Care Center will offer:

Individualized ABA Therapy : One-on-one programs tailored to each child's unique journey and developmental needs.

: One-on-one programs tailored to each child's unique journey and developmental needs. Early Intervention Services : Specialized programs tailored for children under age 6, helping them build essential skills during the most critical developmental years.

: Specialized programs tailored for children under age 6, helping them build essential skills during the most critical developmental years. Comprehensive Care : Therapy addressing every key area of development a child needs to thrive, including language, social skills, communication, independence, motor skills, daily living, and school readiness – helping new skills generalize and last.

: Therapy addressing every key area of development a child needs to thrive, including language, social skills, communication, independence, motor skills, daily living, and school readiness – helping new skills generalize and last. State-of-the-Art Facility: Designed for young children with autism to learn alongside their peers, build social skills, daily living skills, and confidence within sensory-friendly spaces built for growth.

To celebrate this milestone, Behavior Frontiers invites the San Antonio community, families, pediatricians, psychologists, and local leaders to a Grand Opening Celebration on September 19th, from 11am – 1pm at 5730 Northwest Parkway, Building B, Suite 115, San Antonio, TX 78249. RSVP here. Guests will enjoy a ribbon-cutting ceremony, fun fall-themed giveaways, sensory-friendly activities, and light refreshments. Attendees can tour the new center, meet the expert clinical team, and learn more about Behavior Frontiers' comprehensive autism services in a fun, inclusive environment.

Behavior Frontiers' new Northwest San Antonio Autism Care Center accepts most major insurance providers and Medicaid plans and is now enrolling new families. To enroll your child in personalized ABA therapy or to learn more about how Behavior Frontiers' customized therapy programs make a meaningful difference for children with autism, call (210) 761-3504 or fill out the form on their website here.

About Behavior Frontiers:

Behavior Frontiers is the leader in ABA therapy for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Founded in 2004, the company empowers individuals and families to live a world without limits through personalized, science-backed ABA programs tailored to each unique journey and delivered by a team of highly skilled clinicians and therapists. With accessible center-based and home-based services across over 80 regions in 12 states, Behavior Frontiers is reshaping the landscape of autism care, raising the bar for excellence in ABA therapy and ensuring that families everywhere have access to the support they need. For more information, please visit behaviorfrontiers.com or contact us at (210) 761-3504.

SOURCE Behavior Frontiers, LLC