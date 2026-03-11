Behavior Frontiers Announces Autism Services Expansion in Minneapolis with Four New ABA Therapy Centers

MINNEAPOLIS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavior Frontiers, a nationally recognized leader in applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, announces the addition of four new ABA therapy centers in the Minneapolis metro area, bringing its total number of centers in Minnesota to eight.

This expansion reflects Behavior Frontiers' long-term commitment to the Minnesota autism community and its continued investment in ensuring families have access to consistent, high-quality care close to home. As demand for early intervention services continues to grow, the organization remains focused on strengthening local access and reducing barriers to care, while upholding the highest standards of clinical excellence as demonstrated by their over 10 years of accreditation with the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE).

Three of the new centers, located in Plymouth, Woodbury, and Fridley, are now open, with a fourth location in Rogers opening in mid-March, further increasing availability of center-based services across the Twin Cities metro area and surrounding communities. All eight ABA centers are now accepting new patients.

"Minnesota has been an important part of our journey for many years, and we are proud to continue growing alongside the communities we serve," said Helen Mader, CEO of Behavior Frontiers. "Opening additional centers allows us to support more families with individualized, evidence-based ABA therapy while maintaining the consistency, integrity, and clinical quality they rely on."

Behavior Frontiers has long provided both center-based and in-home ABA therapy services throughout Minnesota, including its legacy autism centers in Edina, Coon Rapids, Maple Grove, and Eagan. The addition of these four new locations further strengthens the organization's ability to serve families where support is needed most. For more than 22 years, Behavior Frontiers has delivered trusted ABA therapy under expert, board-certified clinical leadership, supported by its proprietary clinical outcomes and curriculum platform, PrioraCare™, reinforcing its longstanding reputation for transparent, data-driven care.

All Minnesota centers offer personalized ABA therapy programs for young children and toddlers with autism under age 6. The programs are designed to help children build foundational communication, social, behavioral, and daily living skills that support long-term success in school, everyday life, and beyond.

To celebrate the grand opening of its newest Minnesota centers, Behavior Frontiers will host Sensory-Friendly, Superhero-Themed Grand Opening Celebrations in April and May for its Woodbury and Rogers locations in honor of Autism Acceptance Month. Both events are open to the community and will feature superhero-themed crafts, fun giveaways, and opportunities for children to wear their favorite superhero costumes. Families will also be invited to tour the centers, meet the clinical teams, and learn more about Behavior Frontiers' autism services.

All Behavior Frontiers Minneapolis ABA Therapy Centers are now enrolling and accept most major insurance providers. Families interested in enrollment, insurance verification, or learning more about Behavior Frontiers' autism services are encouraged to visit behaviorfrontiers.com or call (888) 922-2843.

About Behavior Frontiers:

Behavior Frontiers is the leader in ABA therapy for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Founded in 2004, the company empowers individuals and families to live a world without limits through personalized, science-backed ABA programs tailored to each unique journey and delivered by a team of highly skilled clinicians and therapists. With accessible center-based and home-based services across over 80 regions in 12 states, Behavior Frontiers is reshaping the landscape of autism care, raising the bar for excellence in ABA therapy and ensuring that families everywhere have access to the support they need. For more information, please visit behaviorfrontiers.com or contact us at 888-922-2843.

